New Portland police chief sworn inPORTLAND (AP) — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch was sworn in during a private ceremony Tuesday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 20-year bureau veteran succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch, who made $185,556.80 as the bureau’s No. 2, will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.
The bureau declined to make Resch available for an interview Tuesday, saying she would make her first public remarks next week.
Last year, Outlaw picked Resch, then a captain, to serve as assistant chief of investigations. In May, Outlaw promoted Resch to deputy chief.
Chris Davis was sworn in as the new deputy chief. He was named assistant chief of operations in June. Before that, he served in a variety of posts, including assistant chief of services, Central Precinct commander and captain of North Precinct.
Woman’s family sues Bend hospital over her deathBEND (AP) — St. Charles Health System is facing a $26.5 million wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a Jacksonville, Oregon, woman who died of septic shock following a breast infection in 2017.
The Bulletin reports the family of Casey Galusha-Beck filed suit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, naming two St. Charles doctors as co-defendants.
After Galusha-Beck’s infection was successfully treated, hospital staff missed obvious signs of adrenal insufficiency, which led to circulatory collapse and death, the lawsuit said. Galusha-Beck was 32 when she died on Jan. 17, 2017.
St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.