Woman pleads not guilty to selling shark fins in Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of selling dried shark fins in a Portland store.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 52-year-old Agnes Yu of Happy Valley is charged with four misdemeanor counts of selling dried shark fins at Wing Ming Herbs in southeast Portland. She pleaded not guilty. A court hearing is scheduled later this month.
Shark fins are often used in a traditional Chinese soup. In 2011, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill prohibiting the possession or sale of shark fins in the state.
Oregon State Police say an estimated 100 million sharks are killed globally each year for their fins.
Sheriff releases name of man who died in farming accident
ONTARIO (AP) — Authorities say the man who died in an accident at an eastern Oregon onion farm is 42-year-old Theodore Frahm of Ontario.
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Frahm died Tuesday night when he was pulled into a piece of equipment used to harvest onions.
The Argus Observer newspaper in Ontario says several agencies from the region responded to the accident to help extricate the victim when the accident was reported just after 10:30 p.m.
Wolfe says the death was accidental and no charges are pending. He says the farm workers were just trying to get the crop to harvest before bad weather hit.
This was the county’s second farming fatality within the past month.
Police investigating events before Portland activist’s death
PORTLAND (AP) — A Portland activist is dead after a vehicle hit him as he was leaving a left-wing hangout.
Police say Sean Kealiher’s friends took him to a hospital after the early Saturday crash in the Kerns neighborhood. Police say a SUV crashed into a commercial building and then gunshots were fired at the vehicle.
Police are investigation the events that led to the 23-year-old’s death.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Kealiher was hit after leaving Cider Riot, a gathering place for antifascists, anarchists and other leftists.
KOIN-TV reports witnesses saw the SUV had hit a tree outside of the offices of the Democratic Party of Oregon. The offices were closed at the time.
Police say a medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Kealiher’s death was a homicide from blunt-force trauma.
2 arrested in ongoing Portland street racing crackdown
PORTLAND (AP) — Portland police have arrested two men as part of its ongoing crackdown on street racing.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said 19-year-old Daniel Lopez was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Police say 29-year-old Weston Obrien was taken into custody on felony warrants.
Lopez was released from custody on his own recognizance Monday. Obrien remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported extensively in 2018 on Portland’s street-racing scene. The events sometimes draw as many as 1,000 spectators, and race participants have been known to block freeways and urban arterials like Marine Drive.
Grocery worker union ends Fred Meyer boycott
PORTLAND (AP) — A union representing grocery workers from across Oregon and southwest Washington has reached a contract agreement with local grocery stores after 16 months of negotiations.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 ratified the new 3-year labor contract on Friday with Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertsons and Safeway regional grocery stores. The agreement ends the union’s boycott of regional Fred Meyer stores, which began Sept. 22.
The new contract includes a 20-hour weekly guarantee, some wage increases, additions to health and welfare benefits and improved vacation requests.