Police release name of man in Eugene shooting that wounded 3
EUGENE (AP) — Police have released the name of a man suspected of shooting three other people before shooting and killing himself in Eugene Wednesday.
KVAL-TV reports 66-year-old Carlos Alberto Angelo shot himself after shooting a woman and two men, according to the Eugene Police Department.
Police did not give updates on the conditions of the 70-year-old woman, 44-year-old man and 27-year-old man who were shot.
Police were called Wednesday afternoon to a report of shots fired.
Police Chief Chris Skinner said Wednesday officers found a situation “that feels like a neighborhood dispute that went really, really bad.”
Alberto Angelo was found dead. Skinner says at least two handguns owned by the suspect were found at the scene.
Prison nurse accused of starving inmate faces discipline
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon State Board of Nursing has proposed suspending the license of a nurse practitioner accused of basically starving an inmate who collapsed and later won a $1.5 million settlement from the state.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency plans to impose a 90-day suspension for Linda Gruenwald for her treatment of Steven Fox, a 54-year-old former inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla.
Corrections officials say Gruenwald, of Hermiston, was hired by the Oregon Department of Corrections in 2001 and continues to work at Two Rivers. Her annual salary is $120,264.
Nursing board spokesperson Barbara Holtry says Gruenwald has requested a hearing, which is scheduled to take place next April.
Gruenwald declined to comment through a corrections department spokesperson.
Last year, the state settled a 2016 lawsuit filed by Fox. He alleged he had been essentially starved with an improper liquid diet and fell down, which resulted in a critical spinal injury.