Public health advisory issued for water at 3 beaches
NEWPORT (AP) — Health officials have issued a public health advisory because of higher-than-normal bacteria levels found off three beaches near Newport.
Oregon Health Authority officials said Wednesday that people should avoid contact with the water at Beverly Beach State Park and Agate Beach and Seal Rock state recreation sites until the advisory is lifted.
People should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water and any water runoff flowing into the ocean.
Officials recommend avoiding swimming in the ocean within 48 hours of any rainstorm because of possible stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
Health officials say high fecal bacteria levels can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, rashes and upper respiratory infections, among other illnesses. Children and elderly people may be more vulnerable.
Prison mailroom evacuated after powdery substance found
WILSONVILLE (AP) — About two dozen workers at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility have been evacuated from the prison after an employee in the mailroom discovered an envelope containing a powdery substance.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports someone called 911 about the suspicious package at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesman Stefan Myers says no inmates have been taken out of the Wilsonville-based women’s prison, and the facility is on lockdown.
He says four employees in the mailroom were likely exposed to the substance and are being decontaminated as a precaution.
An investigation is ongoing to determine what the substance is.
Myers says about 20 to 30 people in the mailroom and a nearby building were evacuated..
The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Medford woman will not face charges for killing boyfriend
MEDFORD (AP) — An Oregon woman will not face charges after prosecutors determined she killed her ax-wielding boyfriend in self-defense.
The Mail Tribune reported Tuesday that the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office will not prosecute 33-year-old Vanessa Rose Marroquin.
Authorities say Marroquin killed Robert Leroy Mitchell Jr. when she shot him once in the chest June 6.
Marroquin contacted police to report she shot Mitchell at their property near Central Point.
Authorities say Mitchell returned three hours after an argument and found Marroquin in a warehouse with three other people.
Marroquin told police Mitchell dragged her outside and struck her repeatedly with the blunt end of the ax.
Police say Marroquin used a revolver to shoot Mitchell, who was found dead at the scene.