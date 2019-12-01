Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Oregon coast
PORT ORFORD (AP) — A small earthquake hit Port Orford on the southern Oregon coast, shaking the small community.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, with its epicenter about two miles inland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that differs from earthquakes in October that struck far off the Oregon coast.
No damage was reported from the most recent earthquake.
Eugene police officer shoots, kills man who fought with him
EUGENE (AP) — Authorities say a Eugene police officer shot and killed a man who fought with him.
The Register-Guard reports that it happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says the officer called for emergency cover before shooting.
The officer was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released.
The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating.
Parent of student hurt in tunnel sues Salem, school district
SALEM (AP) — The parent of a student injured as a sixth-grader while using an underground tunnel between a middle school and high school in Salem is suing the city of Salem and the school district for $235,000.
The Statesman Journal reports the lawsuit filed this week accuses the city of allowing the tunnel to become dangerous and Salem-Keizer Public Schools of failing to properly supervise and warn students of possible hazards.
The tunnel was constructed underneath the railroad tracks in 1939 and previously allowed students to easily travel from Parrish Middle School to North Salem High School.
Access to the tunnel was blocked Friday with a locked gate. School officials did not respond to questions Friday.
The suit says the boy fell in the tunnel, breaking his wrist.
Report: Salem spends more than $5 mil yearly on homelessness
SALEM (AP) — Salem spends more than $5.2 million a year on issues related to homelessness, according to estimates in a draft city report.
The Statesman Journal reports that most of the costs are incurred by the Salem Police Department, which is estimated to spend nearly $4.7 million on an annual basis dealing with issues related to homelessness.
The assessment has been circulated to the mayor, councilors and city manager.
Salem city councilors are poised to institute a ban on camping and leaving personal belongings unattended on sidewalks next month, but they stopped short of a ban on sitting and lying on public sidewalks.