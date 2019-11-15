Bodies of toddler, man pulled from Umpqua River
ROSEBURG (AP) — Authorities say a man and a 2-year-old girl who were reported missing have been confirmed dead after an SUV was found submerged in the Umpqua River northwest of Roseburg.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 29-year-old Sean Moss and Madison Moss were reported missing on Aug. 12 after they failed to show up at the Douglas County Fair. The pair was last seen Aug. 9 by a co-worker of Sean Moss.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, search crews found debris on a road that runs parallel to the river. A dive team located a Chevy Trailblazer submerged in 12 feet of water in a narrow canal.
The search team was unable to extract the vehicle before sunset and resumed efforts Thursday, when they discovered both bodies in the vehicle.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.
2 dead in camper, possible carbon monoxide poisoning
THE DALLES (AP) — Authorities say two people and a dog were found dead in a camper trailer outside The Dalles and that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been a factor in their deaths.
Wasco County Sheriff’s detective Sgt. Jeff Hall says Yamhill County authorities on Tuesday requested help to find 47-year-old Deon Louise Patterson and 48-year-old Brian Thomas Paulsen who had been reported missing by family members.
Hall says deputies went to an area outside The Dalles where Patterson was known to camp and found Paulsen’s pickup and camper trailer on a property near a cabin.
Hall says deputies found them dead in the trailer along with a dog. He says evidence suggests carbon monoxide was a factor.
Law enforcement and medical examiners are investigating.
Officials delay Dungeness crab season, crabs aren’t big
MEDFORD (AP) — Traditional Christmas feasts featuring Dungeness crab may not be in the cards this year as officials have delayed the commercial crabbing season due to the small size of the crustaceans.
The Mail Tribune reports that the season had been set to start Dec. 1 for Oregon’s most lucrative commercial fishery, but now crabbing has been postponed until at least Dec. 16.
It’s the sixth straight year the season has been delayed to allow the Dungeness crabs a chance to fatten up to meet industry standards.
Dungeness crabs off the coasts of Washington and California also have low meat levels in their shells, prompting similar delays in those states.
Tests planned for late November or early December will determine whether commercial crabbers can start plying the Pacific beginning Dec. 16.