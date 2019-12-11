NORPAC Cooperative facility has competing bids
SALEM (AP) — An Idaho agribusiness firm is planning to compete with farm entrepreneur Frank Tiegs to buy the bankrupt NORPAC cooperative's processing facility in Quincy, Washington.
The Capital Press reports the J.R. Simplot Co., based in Boise, Idaho, has submitted its own asset purchase agreement to take over the plant for $21.5 million plus the value of its inventory, which is estimated at $72 million.
Tiegs previously agreed to buy the Quincy plant as well as NORPAC's Oregon facilities in Brooks, Salem and Stayton but backed out, citing environmental and regulatory concerns.
Last month, Tiegs again made a deal to acquire only the Quincy plant for $21.5 million as well as its inventory for $72 million.
According to a court document filed by Simplot, the company said its competing bid would provide a "higher and better value" than the offer made by Tiegs, though it wasn't immediately clear how the proposals differ.
Capital Press was unable to reach Simplot lawyer Douglas Pahl.
Portland-area residents may vote on funding for homeless
PORTLAND (AP) — Multnomah County commissioners have agreed to cuts across departments to ensure that they can send money to the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which coordinates housing assistance, outreach and other needs for struggling people.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Mayor Ted Wheeler has complained for years that he doesn't expect to be able to match previous contributions to the Joint Office using existing city revenues alone. Even with a $72 million budget for this fiscal year, elected officials have warned that they might ask the public to help out more to maintain or increase those services. And now that rallying cry has reached a new pitch.
At last month's annual meeting of the city and county, Portland Commissioner Nick Fish made a plug for a campaign called Here Together, which aims to ask voters on the November 2020 ballot to fund likely hundreds of millions of dollars for increased social services to complement two current affordable housing bonds.
While there is no price tag yet, the proposal could be in the hundreds of millions. And Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, who is one of the main drivers of the campaign, said the money would go toward on-the-ground workers who can help guide homeless people through the service system, increasing the amount of services available and providing rent assistance to people who are in housing but on the verge of homelessness.
94-year-old Eugene City Councilor won't run for reelection
EUGENE (AP) — A 94-year-old Eugene City Councilor announced Monday she will not seek reelection to an unprecedented seventh four-year term.
The Register-Guard reports Betty Taylor will step down when her current term expires in January 2021, allowing a new councilor to represent Ward 2 for the first time since 1996.
Taylor is already the longest-serving city councilor in Eugene's history.
Taylor has been considering her political future for the last several months, since before the filing period opened in September.
Taylor made her brief announcement at the beginning of Monday's City Council work session. She didn't explain her decision.
Ward 2, one of the most progressive areas of the city, includes south-central Eugene.
Kate Davidson, a local educator, and Matt Keating, a Lane Community College board member, have filed to succeed Taylor. The filing deadline ends in March.
Person dies when travel trailer catches fire, explodes
ALFALFA (AP) — One person died when a travel trailer caught fire and exploded east of Bend, authorities said.
KTVZ-TV reports Crook County deputies were sent shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check on someone living in the trailer near Alfalfa, according to Sheriff John Gautney.
Gautney said while en route, deputies were told the trailer was on fire, followed by a report of an explosion.
Deputies found the residence had been totally consumed by fire, Gautney said.
Deputies were able to determine a person died inside the trailer. The sheriff said a death investigation continued Monday to determine the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion.
The person who died has been tentatively identified, Gautney said. An autopsy has been ordered to help determine cause of death and positively identify the person who died.