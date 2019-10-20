Parents guilty of starving 5-year-old daughter to death
BEND (AP) — A jury has convicted a Redmond couple of starving their 5-year-old adopted daughter to death.
The Bulletin reports by unanimous jury verdicts Friday after a weeks-long trial, Sacora Horn-Garcia and Estevan Garcia were found guilty of murder by abuse and criminal mistreatment.
Garcia and Horn-Garcia were charged for the death of Maliyha Hope Garcia.
She weighed 24 pounds at the time of her death.
They both faced two counts each of first-degree criminal mistreatment under the theory they intentionally withheld food and medical care.
Instead of murder, the jury could have opted to convict the couple of manslaughter.
Maliyha was adopted by the couple shortly after the girl was born and tested positive for methamphetamines.
Woman sues after husband killed in hunting accident
PORTLAND (AP) — The widow of an Oregon elk hunter has filed a $960,000 lawsuit against the man’s hunting partner following an accidental shooting.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a story on Friday that Vicki VanCleave, George VanCleave’s widow, filed the lawsuit against Richard Toubeaux in Baker County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit says 76-year-old George VanCleave died Feb. 19 after Toubeaux checked to see if his rifle was loaded and it fired, the bullet striking and killing VanCleave.
The Baker County sheriff’s office investigated the shooting involving the two Baker City men that occurred about 50 miles southwest of Baker City and decided not to pursue charges after determining it was an accident.
Bobcat that entered school euthanized, another released
SALEM (AP) — A young bobcat that entered a private school in Eugene with students still in the building has been euthanized while a second young bobcat found outside the school has been released into the wild.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the bobcat captured outside Oak Hill School earlier this week was released Friday on federal, forested land in Lane County.
Officials say blood tests and X-rays on the 6-month-old male found it was healthy.
Officials say a second bobcat and likely sibling that was captured inside the school was euthanized due to its abnormal behavior of entering a building.
Officials say the young bobcats are within an age range when they leave their mother and strike out on their own.
Interstate Bridge project committee to meet
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon and Washington lawmakers tasked with reviving moribund talks to replace the Interstate Bridge will meet for the first-time.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports members from Oregon’s eight-person bipartisan committee comprised of House and Senate politicians, are scheduled to meet in Vancouver with their Washington counterparts.
The lawmakers will first tour the Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River then hold a public hearing at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
While it’s the first official meeting of the bistate delegation, in December 2018, a coalition of lawmakers from each state met in an occasionally tense gathering in Portland, where the politicians tried to make amends over lingering heartache carried forward from the failed Columbia River Crossing project.
Last month, the states received another grace period from the federal government that gives additional time to show progress on building a new bridge.
Oregon and Washington had faced a $140 million collective debt owed to federal highway officials for planning costs tied to the Columbia River Crossing project.
Both states are now on a fast track toward constructing a new bridge, potentially as early as 2025.