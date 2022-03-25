The Oregon Housing and Community Services' Housing Stability Council is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, April 1.

The meeting will be held electronically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To register in advance for the webinar, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h2euoHmbRbC5w0odqHsrgw

Tags

Recommended for you