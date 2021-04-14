The Oregon Department of Forestry will start multiple project to reduce wildfire risk in southwest Oregon.
Of 37 total projects statewide, the agency has lined up seven fuel treatment projects in Jackson, Josephine and Curry counties and seven in Klamath and Lake counties totaling $1.8 million.
Locally, it includes projects around both Klamath Falls and Lakeview as well as two others in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and one in the Gilchrist State Forest.
Partners in the department’s efforts include forest collaboratives, watershed councils, the Northwest Youth Corps, OSU, private landowners, counties, federal agencies, and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.
Some 35 projects involve direct treatments on the land. ODF and its partners will employ various fuel treatment methods ranging from ODF fuel crews, landowner cost shares and rebates and/or contracted equipment services.
ODF expects that the projects collectively will result in more than 7,000 acres being treated for fuel reduction, including use of prescribed fire as well as 20 miles of right-of-way fuel mitigation treatments, 10 miles of hiking trails repaired after being damaged by Labor Day wildfires and a post-first effects study.
In addition to funding fuel-treatment projects, ODF will add additional equipment and staff.