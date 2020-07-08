Daily through August 2:
• Rangers offer daily 20-minute cave talks and nature walks between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., generally on demand.
Saturday, July 11:
• Bigelow Meadows Ranger-Led Nature Hike. Discover the beauty, wildflowers, and glacial geology of the high mountains. Meeting place: Oregon Caves NMP parking lot. Meet rangers Paige and Brent in the Oregon Caves parking lot at 12:30 p.m. 3 hours. 1.5 miles. To reach the trailhead, a vehicle with high clearance is strongly recommended but not required. High elevation: 5,500 feet, with 500 feet of elevation gain. Optional hike to peak of Mount Elijah after program.
• Cliff Nature Forest Bathing Hike: Ranger-led mindfulness hike. Use all your senses to discover the nature and views around you on the surface areas of the park. Meet ranger Rob at 1 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center (at the park). Elevation gain: 300 feet.
Sunday, July 12:
• Cliff Nature Ranger Walk: Discover the plants, animals, and ecology of the forest above the cave with ranger Brent. Meeting times: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Elevation gain: 400 feet.
• Cliff Nature Forest Bathing Hike: Ranger-led mindfulness hike. Use all your senses to discover the nature and views around you on the surface above the Oregon Caves. Meet ranger Rob at 1 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center (at the park). Elevation gain: 400 feet.
Thursday, July 16:
• Geology of the Siskiyou Mountains: Discover the geology of the land under and around you. Presentation in Grants Pass. Join rangers Paige and Kiernan, both geologists, for a presentation about the wonderfully complex geology of Oregon and the Klamath-Siskiyou region. Meeting time: 7 p.m. 75 minutes. Meeting Place: Parkway Village Mall (F Street near Fred Meyers.)
Saturday, July 18:
• Ethnobotanical walk at the Siskiyou Field Institute: Join Student Conservation Association intern Erica Watkins. Discover the plants of the Illinois Valley utilized by Native American people. Meeting time: 10 a.m. 2 hours. Meeting place: Siskiyou Field Institute in Selma.
• Cliff Nature Ranger Walk: Discover the plants, animals, and ecology of the forest above the cave with ranger Brent. Meeting times: 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Elevation gain: 400 feet.
• Cliff Nature Forest Bathing Hike: Ranger-led mindfulness hike. Use all your senses to discover the nature and views around you on the surface above the Oregon Caves. Meet ranger Rob at 1 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center (at the park). Elevation gain: 400 feet.
Sunday, July 19:
• Cliff Nature Ranger Walk: Discover the plants, animals, and ecology of the forest above the cave with ranger Brent. Meeting time: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Elevation gain: 400 feet.
• Beginner Photography Workshop: Join ranger Rob on a photography workshop at the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve. 2 p.m., 90 minutes. Meets at the Oregon Caves Visitor Center.
Thursday, July 23:
• Monterrey Furniture Presentation in Grants Pass: The Oregon Caves Chateau is home to one of the largest collections of Monterrey Furniture anywhere. The style is uniquely American. Through these pieces, discover the interior art and aesthetic of Hollywood Stars (and regular folks) in the 1920s. Join Erica Watkins for this presentation about the Chateau’s Monterrey Furniture and America 100 years ago. Meeting time: 7 p.m. 75-minutes. Meeting Place: Parkway Village Mall (F Street near Fred Meyers in Grants Pass)
Saturday, July 25:
• Geology and the Land, Nature Walk at the Siskiyou Field Institute: Join ranger and geologist Paige Preston and discover the impact of geology on the natural landscape around the Illinois Valley. Meeting time: 10 a.m. 2 hours. Meeting place: Siskiyou Field Institute, Selma, Oregon.
• Cliff Nature Forest Bathing Hike: Ranger-led mindfulness hike. Use all your senses to discover the nature and views around you on the surface above the Oregon Caves. Meeting time: 1 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center (at the park). Elevation gain: 500 feet.
• Cliff Nature Ranger Walk: Discover the plants, animals, and ecology of the forest above the cave with ranger Brent. Meeting times: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 90-minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Elevation gain: 400 feet.
Sunday, July 26:
• Bigelow Meadows and Mt Elijah Peak Ranger-Led Geology Hike. Discover the fascinating geology of the Oregon Caves NMP, including the high mountains. Meeting time: 10 a.m. Six hours. Meeting place: Oregon Caves NMP parking lot. To reach trailhead, a vehicle with high clearance is strongly recommended but not required. High elevation: 6,000 feet, with 1,200 feet of elevation gain.
• Beginner Photography Workshop: Join ranger Rob on a photography workshop at the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve. Meeting Time: 2 p.m., 90 minutes. Meets at the Oregon Caves Visitor Center.
• Cliff Nature Ranger Walk: Discover the plants, animals, and ecology of the forest above the cave with ranger Brent. Meeting times: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Elevation gain: 400 feet.
Thursday, July 30:
The Oregon Caves and Caves of the World: The Oregon Caves are especially complex in many ways. Discover the caves of the world and what makes the Oregon Caves unique and special within our region with ranger and caver Jake. Meeting time: 7 p.m. 75 minutes. Meeting Place: Parkway Village Mall (F Street near Fred Meyers.)
Saturday, August 1:
• Roadside Geology from Grants Pass to Hiochi. Join rangers and geologists Paige and Kiernan and discover the complex geology of our mountainous landscape between Grants Pass to Hiochi. Drive your own car. Meeting time: 9 a.m. six hours. Meeting place: Albertson’s Parking Lot near the Taco Bell in Grants Pass.
• Cliff Nature Forest Bathing Hike: Ranger-led mindfulness hike. Use all your senses to discover the nature and views around you on the surface above the Oregon Caves. Meeting time: 1 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center (at the park). Elevation gain: 500 feet.
• Cliff Nature Ranger Walk: Discover the plants, animals, and ecology of the forest above the cave with ranger Brent. Meeting times: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Elevation gain: 400 feet.
Sunday, August 2:
• Beginner Photography Workshop: Join ranger Rob on a photography workshop at the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve. 2 p.m., 90 minutes. Meets at the visitor center.
• Cliff Nature Ranger Walk: Discover the plants, animals, and ecology of the forest above the cave with ranger Brent. Meeting times: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 90 minutes. Meeting place: Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Elevation gain: 400 feet.