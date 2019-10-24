Official: Solving wild horse problem with take $5B, 15 years
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The acting head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it will take $5 billion and 15 years to get an overpopulation of wild horses under control.
William Perry Pendley told reporters Wednesday several developments have made him more optimistic about his agency’s ability to eventually shrink the size of the herds from 88,000 to the 27,000 he says the range can sustain ecologically.
Pendley says the agency adopted out more than 7,000 mustangs and burros captured last year — the most in 15 years. He says that helps clear space in government holding pens so they can accelerate roundups while scientists develop new fertility-control drugs.
He says a new coalition of animal welfare advocates and ranchers is helping promote new solutions and Congress appears willing to help.
Immigrant driver’s license ballot measure rejected
SALEM (AP) — Oregon’s secretary of state says an attempt to repeal a new law that grants undocumented immigrants driver’s licenses is unconstitutional and can’t proceed.
Secretary of State Bev Clarno announced Tuesday the wording of Initiative Petition 43 does not include the “full text of the proposed law,” as required by the Oregon Constitution. Instead, the petition calls for a law passed via House Bill 2015 to be repealed, without offering what Clarno calls “the specific language” of the change being proposed.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that one of the proposal’s chief petitioners, Mark Callahan, sent Clarno an e-mail disputing the finding, and asking her to reconsider. He said he’s not proposing a new law, but pushing a law to be scrubbed from the books.
HB 2015 was among the most controversial bills Oregon lawmakers passed this year. It eliminates the requirement that a person provide proof of legal presence in order to get a state driver’s license.
Black employee sues Apple for $750k
PORTLAND (AP) — A black former employee at a suburban Portland Apple store who says managers repeatedly failed to support him and ultimately fired him after years of racist behavior from customers has filed a $750,000 lawsuit against the technology giant.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a lawsuit filed last week, Joshua Holt says white customers “constantly asked” if he worked at the Tigard store even though he’d just welcomed them inside.
The suit says customers referred to him “boy”; and customers would avoid him or ignore him and instead ask for assistance from white employees.
The lawsuit says when Holt shared these experiences with co-workers and management he was often told to “assume positive intent” or that he was overreacting or too negative.
The suit says Holt was hired in 2001 and worked in other stores where he thrived before he was assigned to the store in Tigard.
Apple, through spokeswoman Rachel Wolf Tulley, declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Defense attorneys for indigent clients accused of lying
BEND (AP) — A state contract for a Central Oregon legal defense group has not been extended after allegations of lying to court staff to receive more money.
The Bulletin in Bend reports the general counsel of the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services sent a memo Tuesday to the office’s executive director and the head of its commission telling them why the office had elected to not extend its contract with the Madras Indigent Defense Consortium.
The office’s general counsel Eric J. Deitrick wrote that it became clear that MIDC was manipulating case assignments by providing misrepresentations to the court about case quota. Deitrick also wrote that the office learned through news articles that one of the MIDC lawyers is the subject of a law enforcement investigation into the suspected arson of his own law office.
Consortium member Tim Gassner called the allegations of manipulating caseload “completely manufactured” and said assertions regarding the arson were rumor-mongering.
Deitrick said the 22nd Judicial District doesn’t need two contracted public defense firms and suggested lawyers involved with MIDC could join the 22nd District Defenders.
Man dies after being tased by police
SALEM (AP) — A man collapsed and died after police used a stun gun on him Wednesday during an altercation in Albany, Oregon, police said.
What escalated into a fatal encounter began routinely: A community service officer — a uniformed civilian who responds to non-emergency calls — contacted the man whose car was disabled on a street. He then requested non-emergency assistance from a patrol officer, the Albany Police Department said in a statement.
A physical altercation ensued between the motorist and two Albany police personnel, with the man assaulting the Community Service Officer, the department said.
Police used a Taser on him.
“The subject went limp and became unconscious,” the police statement said. Police began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. Fire department paramedics arrived and continued CPR, but the man died at the scene.
Devin Russell, who works at the Battery X-Change store next to the scene, said the man was apparently in his car, with four officers present, when he was tased.
“They used more force than what you imagine what most people would use,” Russell said in a telephone interview.
He said he didn’t see the stun gun deployed but watched as police pulled the unconscious man from the car. They tried to resuscitate him for about 20 minutes, he said.
Albany Police Capt. Brad Liles declined to comment on use of the stun gun, saying more information would come out as an investigation proceeds.
The Oregon State Police are leading a multi-agency investigation.