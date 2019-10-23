Oregon governor says state will accept refugees
SALEM (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order giving state and local governments the authority to refuse to accept refugees.
Brown said in a video posted Monday on Twitter that refugees are welcome in Oregon, and noted that it is a sanctuary state.
The Democratic governor said resettlement is a lifeline that America provides to the world’s most vulnerable refugees.
Trump’s Sept. 26 executive order says that within 90 days, the secretary of state and the secretary of health and human services must develop and implement a process by which a state and the locality’s consent to the resettlement of refugees is taken into account.
If a state or locality has not provided consent, then refugees would not be resettled there except for under special circumstances.
Authorities: 2 teens arrested in hazing at high school
COTTAGE GROVE (AP) — Authorities say two boys were arrested and cited after a member of the Cottage Grove High School junior varsity football team was assaulted in the boy’s locker room as part of a hazing incident last month.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Scott Shepherd said a school resource officer was alerted the morning of Sept. 30 by staff at Cottage Grove High School to the report from one student of hazing and bullying incidents associated with the football team.
The male student was interviewed at the school and details of the incidents were obtained.
Two students, both 15 years old, were arrested and each issued citations. The two boys have been cited with physical harassment, according to Shepherd.
Because all of the involved are juveniles, the suspects’ names were not released.
Interim Assistant Superintendent Brian McCasline told the Register-Guard late Monday that safety “is of our utmost concern.” McCasline declined to say how many students were involved or if any of them have been disciplined or kicked off the football team, citing student privacy.
Henry Thomas, star of ‘E.T.’, arrested for DUI in Oregon
TUALATIN (AP) — Authorities say Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon.
The 48-year-old Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.
Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in “Gangs of New York” and “Legends of the Fall.”
An email to his representatives wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.
KGW reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that wasn’t moving.
Police say officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.
Scuba divers find truck, remains in Columbia River
UMATILLA COUNTY (AP) — A truck and skeletal remains found in the Columbia River have been connected to a 26-year-old missing person’s case from Washington state.
KOMO-TV reports a couple who went scuba diving last week in Umatilla County, Oregon, reported they discovered a submerged Ford Ranger with Washington state license plates.
Umatilla County sheriff’s dispatchers confirmed the truck was connected to a missing person’s case out of Prosser, Wash., from 26 years ago.
The missing person was Maynard Koen, born in 1911 and reported missing in August 1993.
It took about two hours for crews to get the truck out of the water. The Sheriff’s Office says they found skeletal remains and a driver’s license issued to Koen.
The remains will be sent to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office for further identification.