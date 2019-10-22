Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student
PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities have released a video that shows part of a former Oregon football star’s successful effort to disarm a student who brought a shotgun to a Portland high school.
The video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office shows Keanon Lowe and the student emerge from a classroom and into a hallway at Parkrose High School with Lowe in possession of the shotgun.
Lowe recalled lunging at the armed student on May 17 as other students ran screaming out a back door.
The video shows Lowe hand the gun to a teacher and then wrap the student in a hug. Lowe works as a coach and security guard at the school.
The suspect, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in a public building.
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits off southern Oregon coast
BANDON (AP) — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the southern Oregon coast.
KOIN reports the Monday morning earthquake was over 6 miles deep and 122 miles west of Bandon.
This is the second quake to hit the Oregon coast in under a week and the fifth to hit this month. The most recent happened on Thursday in roughly the same area at a 4.7 magnitude.
Portland agrees to pay $10,000 to settle lawsuit
PORTLAND (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon, plans to pay $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged police assaulted her with a baton as she came upon a downtown protest while headed to catch a MAX train in October 2016.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that while watching the demonstration unfold from the sidewalk across from City Hall, she said an officer struck her twice with a baton, first in the chest and then on the firearm, without warning.
At the time, officers in riot gear were clearing demonstrators from the street who were protesting a closed-door City Council vote on the police union contract. But Barger said she was on the sidewalk when she was hit.
Barger sued the city for battery in Multnomah County Circuit Court and sought $10,000 in damages for compensation.
The city did not admit liability.
The settlement goes before City Council for a vote on Wednesday.