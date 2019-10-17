10 homeless people killed in 2018 in Multnomah County
PORTLAND (AP) — Ten homeless people were killed in Portland’s Multnomah County in 2018 which is the highest number since the county started tracking the deaths eight years ago.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the number of deaths from homicidal violence doubled from the five recorded in 2015, which had previously been the highest on record.
The rise in homicides is only one driver in a year that saw the largest number of people ever dying on the streets of Portland as well as in hospital beds, vehicles, shelters and motels.
Multnomah County pulls the data from the medical examiner’s office files, in partnership with nonprofit newspaper Street Roots.
The reports have consistently shown that homeless people tend to die in their mid-to-late-40s for all genders. Black people die on the streets at a disproportionately higher rate.
These counts are likely much lower than reality, because they are only ones that the medical examiner’s office investigated and could confirm were homeless at the time of death.
Federal agency finds Oregon school district discriminated
WOODBURN (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has concluded that a school district in Oregon serving primarily Latino students discriminated against a non-US citizen who sought a job as a teacher there.
The Department of Justice did not identify the person, who was considered the most qualified applicant by the Woodburn School District’s hiring committee, or provide the person’s nationality. The department said the person was authorized to work in the United States.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said DOJ is committed to removing unlawful discriminatory barriers.
Jenne Marquez, executive secretary to the school district’s superintendent, was quoted as saying by Oregon Public Broadcasting that the district will use this as a training opportunity to prevent future incidents.
The district must pay the rejected applicant $5,800 and a penalty of $5,500.
Race for Oregon secretary of state heats up
SALEM (AP)— The race to become Oregon’s next secretary of state has heated up with former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson announcing her candidacy.
The Democratic state representative said Wednesday her priorities, if she wins, would be to keep elections free and fair and protect them from foreign tampering; work to limit big corporate money in elections, and draw fair lines for political districts so people of color and minority communities have a voice.
Also running as Democratic candidates are Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who in 2018 tried to unseat Republican Rep. Greg Walden in Congress, losing but coming closer than any previous Democratic challenger, and state Sen. Mark Hass.
No Republicans have formally filed as candidates.
Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, is not a candidate.