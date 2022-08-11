Chris Woodward

While Senate Democrats named it the “Inflation Reduction Act,” most of the $500 billion in new spending would go to green energy and climate initiatives. And while the bill’s $80 billion for 87,000 additional IRS agents has gotten a lot of attention, few taxpayers know where that climate money will actually go. How much will “lower gas and home energy prices,” as the bill’s lead author, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., claims?

Based on his reading of the bill, Andrew Lautz of the National Taxpayers Union expects clean energy companies and high-income households to “benefit tremendously.”

