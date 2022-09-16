Elizabeth Wydra

Since its first primetime hearing in June, the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee has done the nation an unparalleled service.

Over a series of extraordinary hearings in June and July, the committee’s Republicans and Democrats revealed damning information about the planning and execution of the January 6 insurrection. While the committee’s work is not complete — with more hearings expected this fall — the information it has uncovered calls for accountability under the Constitution.

