Ranked choice voting (RCV) is having its biggest year ever. It’s growing in red, blue and purple states. It’s a nonpartisan reform that gives voters more choice and more voice and gives candidates incentives to run better campaigns. In short, it’s a better way to vote.

That’s why RCV is recommended by parliamentary guides like Robert’s Rules of Order and used for countless nongovernmental elections, from Canada’s largest conservative party in leadership elections to Best Picture at The Oscars. Students elect leaders with RCV at nearly 100 American colleges, reflecting its popularity with young voters.

