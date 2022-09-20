Deborah Collier

Deborah Collier

Although it was delayed, the launch of Artemis I has drawn renewed national attention to space travel. It is the first trip to the moon in 50 years, meaning nearly two generations of Americans have never seen a similar launch. The story led the news for days leading up to the initial August 29 launch date, and up to 500,000 people from around the world were anticipated to be at Cape Canaveral, Fla., to see the unmanned spaceship take off. The focus on Artemis is not surprising, but it is simply one of hundreds of launches happening almost every day that will have a much more direct effect on everyone’s lives.

In 2021, there were 1,807 objects launched into space, according to the U.N. Office for Outer Space Affairs, but that number is incomplete as 12 percent of worldwide launches are not registered with the office. The prevailing number of launches were by a few companies, including Blue Origin, India’s Space Research Organisation, OneWeb and SpaceX. Many of these launches are used for low-Earth orbit satellites, which operate between 500 to 2,000 kilometers from Earth and provide access to the internet.

Tags

Recommended for you