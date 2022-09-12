Chris Woodward

Chris Woodward

In Great Britain, residents are facing energy bills soaring by more the 100 percent, costs so high the new prime minister is considering a freeze on energy prices. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has warned her nation’s businesses about the risk of energy “rationing” this winter.

In California, residents are facing the potential of rolling blackouts and orders not to charge their EVs due to an overloaded energy grid.

