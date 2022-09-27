Donald Kirk

Donald Kirk

It fell to Queen Elizabeth II during her long reign to keep up the appearance of far-flung imperial riches while presiding over the final disintegration of what had been the world’s most powerful, wealthiest empire.

As millions mourned her passing, some asked why in her decades as queen she had never apologized for all the evils perpetrated by her ancestors and the admirals, generals and colonial officials who had bullied and exploited millions from Africa to Asia to America.

Tags

Recommended for you