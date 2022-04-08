Bridget Barton, a political consultant from Lake Oswego
Court Boice, a business owner from Gold Beach
Christine Drazan, the former House minority leader from Canby
Jessica Gomez, founder of a Medford-based microchip processing company
Tim McCloud, a business development analyst from Salem
Brandon Merritt, a marketing consultant from Bend
Bud Pierce, a Salem oncologist who was the GOP nominee in 2016
Stan Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy
Bill Sizemore, an anti-tax activist who now owns a painting business in Redmond
Marc Thielman, who recently resigned as superintendent of the Alsea School District
Bob Tiernan, a former state legislator, retired U.S. Navy commander and former president of Grocery Outlet
Not present:
Raymond Baldwin, a contractor from Canby
David Burch, an unemployed Salem man
Reed Christensen, a former Intel employee from Hillsboro who is awaiting trial on federal charges related to his involvement at the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted siege of the U.S. Capitol
Nick Hess, a tech CEO from Tigard
Kerry McQuisten, the mayor of Baker City
John Presco, who describes himself as a “self-employed newspaperman” from Springfield
Amber Richardson, a licensed massage therapist from White City
Stefan “Stregoi” Strek, an artist from Eugene
