Bridget Barton, a political consultant from Lake Oswego

Court Boice, a business owner from Gold Beach

Christine Drazan, the former House minority leader from Canby

Jessica Gomez, founder of a Medford-based microchip processing company

Tim McCloud, a business development analyst from Salem

Brandon Merritt, a marketing consultant from Bend

Bud Pierce, a Salem oncologist who was the GOP nominee in 2016

Stan Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy

Bill Sizemore, an anti-tax activist who now owns a painting business in Redmond

Marc Thielman, who recently resigned as superintendent of the Alsea School District

Bob Tiernan, a former state legislator, retired U.S. Navy commander and former president of Grocery Outlet

Not present:

Raymond Baldwin, a contractor from Canby

David Burch, an unemployed Salem man

Reed Christensen, a former Intel employee from Hillsboro who is awaiting trial on federal charges related to his involvement at the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted siege of the U.S. Capitol

Nick Hess, a tech CEO from Tigard

Kerry McQuisten, the mayor of Baker City

John Presco, who describes himself as a “self-employed newspaperman” from Springfield

Amber Richardson, a licensed massage therapist from White City

Stefan “Stregoi” Strek, an artist from Eugene

