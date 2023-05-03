Mary "Molly" O'Keeffe Mary E (Molly) McAuliffe O'Keeffe was born March 27, 1933 to Mike and Mary McAuliffe in Malin, Oregon, and passed away April 29, 2023 at the residence of her daughter Tara O'Keeffe. Molly is survived by her 2 daughters, Tara and Wilda O'Keeffe Vanderboegh. Her husband William Joseph (Bill) O'Keeffe and Son Kevin Michael O'Keeffe pre-deceased Molly. She also has 4 grandchildren Aaron Broadbent, Ryan O'Keeffe, Mollie Ann Carter, and Maureen Belmont, with 6 great-grand children Jameson, Declan, Natalie, Lane, Kennedy, and Finley. She is also survived by sisters Kathleen Guthrie, Julie Carson and Patricia McAuliffe.
Molly was born in Malin, Oregon but also lived in the Bonanza area, Newell, California, Merrill, and until her death, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She married Bill January 19, 1952. She was a practicing Catholic her entire life attending Holy Cross, St Augustine and St Pius X parishes, Potato Festival Board member, Mt Calvary cemetery board member, Ross Ragland Board member and usher, member of Republican Central Committee, member of the AU Chapter of PEO sorority, Assistance League board member along with buying for Findables 2nd Hand store and conducting Estate sales, and member of the Cattlewoman of California and Oregon. She enjoyed her volunteer work at Sky lakes Medical Center; and, she was an expert seamstress and painted and made clothes for porcelain dolls.
Growing up Molly loved working with her dad and the cattle. She started riding horses before she was in grade school. After marrying Bill she continued farm and ranch life working initially with his 2 bands of sheep along with farming at Saddle Blanket Flats south of Tulelake. After selling the sheep, she moved into the cattle business. When they moved to Merrill she worked at First Interstate Bank, Floyd A Boyd, Oregon Department of Agriculture potato inspector, as well as helping farm the 160 acres and raise a small group of sheep. Molly was happy with her life
Molly loved her social activities. She hosted many parties and fundraisers at her home in Klamath Falls. She was in 2 Bridge clubs and a pinochle club. She also had a wonderful voice and was asked to sing at many weddings, funerals, choirs plus in several productions at the Ross Ragland Theater including solos in Oklahoma and Sound of Music. She was well known to many with her bigger than life personality.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Merrill, OR. Donations in Molly's name can be sent to Mt Calvary cemetery in Klamath Falls, Oregon.