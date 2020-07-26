Oregon Tech student Matt Volpe has opened Computer Care & Repair at 220 Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls.
Volpe is also preparing to start his junior year studying software engineering at Oregon Tech. A Klamath Falls native, he said he is excited to open his shop across from the Linkville Theater.
Volpe has built up experience working with technology over the last 10 years by helping his family, friends, neighbors, and teachers, as well as a few local businesses, with their computer and home technology problems.
Computer Care & Repair can help with computer problems, website design, social media creation, home networking, game console repair, and more. The storefront is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and visits to homes and businesses can be scheduled on Saturdays or outside of those times during the week by calling (541) 281-1852.