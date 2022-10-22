PRINGFIELD, Ore. – Oregon Tech clinched a spot in the Cascade Conference Men’s Soccer Championships with a 4-0 victory in the rain at Bushnell University.
The Owls (10-1-2, 9-1-1 CCC) can clinch the CCC regular-season title with wins next weekend at home vs. Multnomah and Warner Pacific and a WPU loss or draw at Southern Oregon.
Four different OIT players scored goals, with Joel Witts recording his sixth shutout victory of the season – facing just one shot on frame.
Tech broke a scoreless tie in the 31st minute, as a Ryan Pearson throw-in found an unmarked Rosendo Juarez-Flores, knocking home the eventual game-winner.
The visitors broke the game wide open with three second half goals in a 20-minute window. John Sarna drove home a cross from Kevin Rodriguez in the 64th minute, Ryan Pearson lobbed a 40-yard shot in the 70th minute over the head of Beacons (4-12-1, 2-10) keeper Diego Montes Carrera, while Rodriguez capped the scoring in the 84th minute, bending home a corner kick.
OIT had a 14-11 edge in total shots and a 4-1 margin in corner kicks.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Karly White connected with Sylvia Sloss for a pair of goals, helping Oregon Tech end a four-match winless streak, topping Bushnell University, 3-0, at Les Schwab Soccer Park.
The Lady Owls (5-4-4, 4-3-3 CCC) can clinch a bid in the Cascade Conference Championships with a win in one of their final two matches or a loss or draw by either Providence or Warner Pacific.
Facing a Beacons (0-16, 0-10) that has yet to win a game this season, Tech had a dominating 28-5 edge in total shots – including a season-high 17 shots on frame.
OIT struck just four minutes into the contest, as White played a pretty through-ball from midfield to a charging Sloss, who touched a shot past BU keeper Madison Bender, off the right post and in.
Bender kept the Beacons in the match, making 14 saves on the rainy afternoon – but the Owls finally broke through in the 65th minute. Ashley Hart looped a corner kick to the top of the 6-yard-box, with Maddie Miller heading it home for her sixth goal of 2022.
Sloss capped the scoring in the 77th minute, as against the run of play, White played a long cross from the right to left, with the senior lining a low 30-yard drive past Bender into the right corner of the net.
Keeper Halle Adair made two saves to earn her second shutout win of the year.
The Lady Owls return home to host Multnomah on Friday and Warner Pacific on Saturday to close out the regular-season.