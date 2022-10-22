PRINGFIELD, Ore. – Oregon Tech clinched a spot in the Cascade Conference Men’s Soccer Championships with a 4-0 victory in the rain at Bushnell University.

The Owls (10-1-2, 9-1-1 CCC) can clinch the CCC regular-season title with wins next weekend at home vs. Multnomah and Warner Pacific and a WPU loss or draw at Southern Oregon.

