ROCKLIN, Calif. – Podium finishes from Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline propelled the No. 25-ranked Oregon Tech men’s cross country team to the championship at the William Jessup Invitational.

Competing on the WJU Campus Course on an unseasonably warm morning, McMillen placed second overall (27:23.60), just ahead of Hartline (27:27.50) on the 8,000-meter course – pacing the Owls to a team score of 30 – just ahead of UC Davis (38). UC Merced finished third (60), with host William Jessup (108) and Cal Maritime (139) rounding out the Top-5.

