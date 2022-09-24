ROCKLIN, Calif. – Podium finishes from Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline propelled the No. 25-ranked Oregon Tech men’s cross country team to the championship at the William Jessup Invitational.
Competing on the WJU Campus Course on an unseasonably warm morning, McMillen placed second overall (27:23.60), just ahead of Hartline (27:27.50) on the 8,000-meter course – pacing the Owls to a team score of 30 – just ahead of UC Davis (38). UC Merced finished third (60), with host William Jessup (108) and Cal Maritime (139) rounding out the Top-5.
“Our guys engaged the race really well and attacked the second half just as we wanted to,” said head coach Mike Anderson. “We got a really good race from Toby Ruston and improved our 1-to-5 gap from two weeks ago, but know we need to tighten that gap even more.”
Ruston finished sixth overall (28:07.70), with Joseph Wilkinson in ninth (28:47.70) and Tychon Preston in tenth (29:03.60) to complete the OIT scoring runners. Both Thomas Long (29:54.70) and Maxwell Cox (30:18.30) had Top-20 efforts.
The Owls have a quick turnaround, competing next weekend at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.
ROCKLIN, Calif. – Kira Morrow finished third overall to lead the Oregon Tech women’s cross country team at the William Jessup Invitational.
Competing on a 6,000-meter course, Morrow clocked a time of 25:30.70 on the extremely warm morning, finishing behind only Elizette Ysais of UC Merced and Abby Binder of UC Davis.
UC Merced won the team title with 33 points, just ahead of host William Jessup (57).
As a team, the Lady Owls did not record a team score – as four runners competed on the day.
“Kira was really good,” said OIT head coach Mike Anderson. “She ran fantastic, especially in the second half of the race, moving up from tenth-place at the midway point.”
Hannah Mason placed 13th overall (27:04.70) for the Lady Owls, with McKenzie Morgan in 22nd (28:26.00) and Mackenzie Peterson in 23rd (28:53.60).
Tech returns to the trails next Saturday in Salem at the Charles Bowles Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
CALDWELL, Idaho – Nicole Reyes led all players with 15 kills, leading Oregon Tech to a key 4-set road victory at College of Idaho inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The senior moved within one kill of the 1,000-kill club in the 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 victory – ending a two-match losing streak and improving the Lady Owls (7-7, 4-4 CCC) to 5-2 on the road this season.
“What a great effort tonight on the road, especially after dropping the first set,” said OIT head coach Ken Murczek. “I look forward to preparing the team for the No. 2-ranked team in the NAIA tomorrow.”
Kaylin Talonen and Ashley Ripplinger each had 13 kills for the Owls, while setter Courtney Isom posted 38 assists, 17 digs and four blocks. Libero Aubrey Kievit had 23 digs, with Kaley Whalen adding 14.
The Yotes (4-11, 3-5) controlled most of the opening set, but Reyes rallied the Owls, smashing two kills in a 5-1 run to give the visitors a late 22-21 lead. C of I answered behind leading hitter Janae Rayborn, who recorded back-to-back kills to help the hosts win the set.
OIT took command in Set 2, forcing five-straight C of I hitting errors in a 6-point run that built an 18-10 lead that was never headed. The momentum carried into Set 3, as an Isom stuff block gave the Owls a 17-11 edge. The Coyotes pulled even at 23-23 on a Chayla Slavin kill, but a Reyes kill and a combo-block gave Tech the win.
In the clinching set, the Owls never trailed – with Talonen ripping two kills in a late push that gave Tech a 22-16 lead, with Ripplinger ending the night with a kill.
Tech finished with a 56-46 edge in kills, holding the Yotes to a .116 hitting percentage. OIT added 11 total blocks – as Ripplinger posted five and Molly Grace added four.
Rayborn led C of I with 12 kills, Slavin had five kills and nine blocks, with Sydnee Steel finishing with seven kills, 18 assists and 18 digs.
OIT closes out the road swing tomorrow with a 5 p.m. first-serve at No. 2-ranked Eastern Oregon.
