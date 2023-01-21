Five Eastern Oregon players scored in double-figures, as the Mountaineers converted 60% of their second half field-goal attempts en route to an 88-73 victory against Oregon Tech on Saturday in the annual "Pink Out" Game at Danny Miles Court.
It was OIT's first "Pink Out" loss after 12 previous victories.
The Mountaineers (13-6 overall, 9-4 Cascade Collegiate Conference) completed a season sweep of the Hustlin’ Owls, as Phillip Malatare scored 21 points and Malachi Afework came off the bench to tally 18.
EOU jumped out to an 11-3 lead, but Jamison Guerra hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Kody Bauman converted a pair of inside baskets, as OIT (8-11, 5-8) pulled even at 14-14. A Guerra layup gave the hosts a 29-27 lead with five minutes left in the half, but late 3s from Afework and Adam Orr gave the Mounties a 37-33 edge at the break.
Preston Chandler extended the margin to 52-40 on a layup – capping a seven-point run by the forward – with the Hustlin’ Owls unable to cut the lead under six points the rest of the way.
"Credit to Eastern Oregon, they played a great game,” OIT coach Justin Parnell. “However, it’s on me, I’m doing a poor job and we have to find a way to right this ship over these last nine games.”
Guerra tied a career-high with 24 points, with Bauman and Kaison Faust each scoring 12 points with seven rebounds. The Owls finished 2 of 14 from 3-point range, including 0 of 5 in the second half.
OIT returns to action Tuesday, traveling to Ashland for the 241st all-time meeting against Southern Oregon.
College of Idaho 87, OIT 75: Tyler Robinett scored a career-high 21 points to lead the No. 1-ranked Yotes to the road victory Friday night.
“That is the best C of I team I have ever seen,” Parnell said. “They come at you in waves. That being said, I am super-super proud of our effort – but there are times when someone is better than you and C of I is better than us right now. I think they can go and win the whole thing (NAIA Championship).”
The Owls controlled the pace early, getting 3-pointers from Keegan Shivers and Kaison Faust in an 8-0 run to take a 10-3 lead. A 3-pointer from Jay Elmore and an inside basket from Blake Jensen helped the hosts to a 21-14 advantage, before 7-foot post Paul Wilson scored eight points in a 20-6 C of I flurry to give the Yotes a 34-27 lead.
A Jamison Guerra 3-pointer got OIT within 42-39 late in the half, but a four-point play from Johnny Radford and late baskets from Straton Rogers and Samaje Morgan, helped the Yotes (17-1, 12-0) take a 52-42 lead to the locker room.
Robinett took charge in the second half, scoring 13 points as the visitors kept a double-digit lead throughout.
The loss spoiled a big night from Shivers – tying a career-high with 27 points and adding a career-best 12 rebounds. The sophomore made 7-of-11 3-pointers – his second game with seven 3s.
Guerra added 16 points and a career-best nine rebounds, with Elmore and Kaison Faust each scoring nine. Tech lost despite making 14-of-26 3-pointers against the top defensive team in the CCC, as the Yotes turned 11 offensive rebounds and 12 OIT turnovers into 33 points.
Both Wilson and Radford scored 15 in the win for C of I, with Morgan scoring 13 points and adding a game-high 11 assists. It was the Yotes 17th straight win after a season-opening loss.
WOMEN
Eastern Oregon 79, OIT 58: The No. 16 Mountaineers outscored the hosts 52-23 over the middle two quarters Saturday.
EOU (17-2, 12-1 CCC) held Tech to 33% shooting, as the Mounties completed a season sweep of their in-state rivals.
Both Beverly Slater and Shaelie Burgess posted double-doubles – Slater scoring all 15 points in the first half and adding 11 rebounds, with Burgess recording 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Owls (13-6, 9-4) led 16-14 after the first quarter and claimed a 22-20 edge following a Maddyson Tull layup with seven minutes left in the half. Slater took over, making four 3-pointers, with Burgess adding seven points, in a 22-6 run to close the half.
The visitors put the game away in the second half – as a 23-4 run extended the lead to 75-41 – making 54% of their field goals after the break.
Tull led OIT with 16 points and six rebounds, with Olivia Sprague scoring 11 points and adding six assists – her 20th-straight double-figure scoring game, tying a school record.
Tech will return to action Tuesday at No. 22-ranked Southern Oregon, before returning home next weekend to host Multnomah and Warner Pacific.
OIT 63, College of Idaho 58: Melissa Lee scored eight straight points in a decisive fourth-quarter run, helping the Lady Owls rally Friday.
OIT trailed by eight points in the third quarter – but used a 21-5 run to win their seventh game in eight tries and complete a season sweep of the Yotes.
“What an effort in the fourth quarter by our team,” Owls coach Paul Poetsch. “We did a great job at the defensive end and made the plays we needed to make offensively to earn a win.”
An 8-0 run by the Yotes (10-8, 5-7), capped by a Jada Reed 3-pointer, gave the visitors their largest lead of the night at 48-40, with just over two minutes left in the third period. Tech answered with 11 straight points, as SAprague hit a runner to start the run and Lee ended it with an 18-footer, giving the hosts a 51-48 lead with just under six minutes remaining.
C of I regained a 53-51 lead on a Riley Frith 3-pointer – only to see Lee convert on three consecutive possessions and Alexis Elquist and Sprague each make a pair of free throws – as the 10-0 run put the game away.
Sprague scored a game-high 18 points. Maddyson Tull had 14 points and eight rebounds, Lee finished with nine points, four rebounds and three blocks, with Gabbie Gascon scoring five points, adding a career-high six assists.
Tech made 8-of-17 3-pointers but dropped the rebound battle, 35-34.
Mia Austin scored 14 points to lead C of I – including eight straight second-quarter points that helped the visitors take a 29-26 lead, before OIT closed the first half on a 9-2 run on the strength of 3s from Sprague, Tull and Jenna Wallace.