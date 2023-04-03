Alonzo Vergara and Tyler Horner hit ninth-inning home runs to break a tie, helping Oregon Tech become the first team in 53 years to win three straight road games at Lewis-Clark State, grabbing an 8-7 victory Sunday in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Hustlin’ Owls (23-11, 10-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference) were one strike away from handing LCSC its first four-game sweep in program history, but the Warriors salvaged the series finale 10-8 on Connor Booth's three-run, walk-off homer.