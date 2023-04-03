Alonzo Vergara and Tyler Horner hit ninth-inning home runs to break a tie, helping Oregon Tech become the first team in 53 years to win three straight road games at Lewis-Clark State, grabbing an 8-7 victory Sunday in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Hustlin’ Owls (23-11, 10-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference) were one strike away from handing LCSC its first four-game sweep in program history, but the Warriors salvaged the series finale 10-8 on Connor Booth's three-run, walk-off homer.
A day after becoming the first OIT team to sweep a twin bill from the No. 3-ranked Warriors (20-10, 5-7), Tech won their first series against the perennial power – and became the first team since the University of Idaho in 1970 to win three straight games in a series at LCSC.
“We have a long season and this conference is really tough this year, but this series was definitely a big moment for Oregon Tech baseball,” Owls coach Jacob Garsez.
The Owls trailed 1-0 after five innings in the opener, but it could have been worse – as LCSC squandered opportunities in each inning – stranding a combined 12 runners on base (the Warriors left 17 runners aboard in the loss).
Tech capitalized on two LCSC errors in the sixth to take the lead – as Sean Tobin scored on a throwing error after a Korrey Siracusa infield single and Ian Peters plated Siracusa with an RBI double. A seventh-inning Siracusa RBI single and an eighth inning Matthew Ortiz RBI double pushed the lead to 5-2.
The hosts pulled even in the bottom of the eighth on a Noah Wintraub two-run single, but OIT had the answer, as Vergara blasted his second homer of the season over the left-field wall and a batter later, Horner golfed a two-run shot to cap the rally.
Starter Cody Dubray fanned seven in four innings of work, with Riley Cronin working the final two innings to earn his second win. Siracusa and Tobin finished 2-for-4 and Horner was 2-for-5 in the victory.
Both teams scored runs in the first inning of Game 2 – as Tech loaded the bases with no outs, scoring a run on an Ortiz walk and a Brodie Marino sacrifice fly, but answered with an Isaiah Thomas RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
LCSC broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth on a Jakob Marquez two-run homer, but OIT countered with a five-run eighth inning rally. Julien Jones gapped a go-ahead two-run double and Ortiz followed with a run-scoring single.
Unfortunately, Tech could not hold off the ninth inning rally – as a two-out walk brought Booth to the plate and the outfielder hit the first pitch he saw over the wall in right-center for the winner.
Siracusa was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Horner finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Booth was one of three LCSC players with three hits in the win, part of a 17-hit attack.
The Owls return home Friday and Saturday, hosting Corban University in a four-game series.
OIT 3-3, Lewis-Clark State 0-2: For the first time in program history, Oregon Tech swept a doubleheader against a top-five team, riding a pair of dominant pitching performances.
The Hustlin’ Owls handing LCSC its first home regular-season shutout loss since 2015.
“We competed well today on the mound,” Garsez said. “Two quality starts and competitive efforts to close the games. Our offense was tough against a good staff and our defense made crucial plays. These were overall good team wins.”
Patrick Arman and Braeden Bellum combined on a one-hit shutout in the opener, while Lalo Barraza held LCSC to two runs on four hits in seven strong innings in Game 2.
Tech took a 3-0 lead after two innings in Game 1 – loading the bases with no outs in the first, with Ortiz delivering a sacrifice fly. An inning later, singles by Tobin and Siracusa were followed by a Horner single to plate Tobin, with Siracusa scoring from first on a fielding error.
Arman did the rest – taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning – walking just one batter and striking out three – in seven innings of work. Bellum retired the final six batters in order for his first save – as Tech logged its first one-hitter since the 2011 season.
Arman earned his 16th career victory – tying John Schulz for the most wins in program history.
Horner was 3-for-5, with Tobin and Siracusa each adding two hits for Tech.
LCSC took a 1-0 lead in the nightcap, as Nick Seamons hit his league-leading 11th home run of the season with two outs in the fourth. However, OIT answered in the sixth, as Tobin walked and Horner knocked him home with a tying double. Julien Jones followed with a run-scoring single to give Tech a 2-1 lead.
The Warriors tied the score in the seventh, as Dominic Signorelli tripled and scored on a Jack Seward single, but the Owls regained the lead in the eighth on back-to-back doubles from Ka’ala Tam and Marino.
The OIT bullpen worked out of two jams to close out the win – as LCSC loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Ryan Poling got a pop up to end the threat. In the ninth, a two-out walk was followed by back-to-back singles to load the bases – but Cronin got Seamons to fly out to deep right field to end the game.
Barraza struck out five to earn his sixth win of 2023, with Cronin picking up his fifth save. Both Jones and Tam had two hits in the Game 2 win.
SOFTBALL
OIT 11-8, Bushnell 3-3: Two rain delays and wet conditions did not hamper Oregon Tech, as the No. 1-ranked Lady Owls completed a four-game sweep Saturday in Springfield.
OIT (30-5, 19-1 CCC) extended its win streak to 18 games – the fourth-longest in program history (19-game streak in 2002, 20-game streaks in 2021 and 2022) – while extending a streak of games allowing three earned runs or fewer to 21.
The Owls combined for 17 hits in the Game 1 win – as 12 different players had at least one – and Mckenzie Staub struck out a career-high 11 batters in the Game 2 victory.
The two wins secured OIT’s 23rd 30-win season in program history and 12th-straight (not including the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign). The Owls became the first conference team to clinch a spot in the six-team CCC Championships, their 12th straight postseason appearance.
The host Beacons (7-24, 4-13) struck in the first inning of the opener, as Madison Streelman tripled and scored on a Hannah Tennant base hit – but Tech responded following a rain delay in the third. Maggie Buckholz tied the score with an RBI triple and scored on a Jayce Seavert squeeze bunt to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
Tech broke the game open in the fourth – batting around for seven runs. The first seven batters in the inning recorded hits – as singles from Addision Kachnik, Nita Cook and Zoe Allen loaded the bases. Kaila Mick singled home a run and Buckholz cleared the bases with a three-run triple. Seavert, Cook and Maddie DeVerna all added RBI singles in the flurry.
BU cut the margin to 9-3 in the bottom of the inning, but OIT added RBI singles from Seavert and Olivia Sprague in the fifth to close out the win.
Kacie Schmidt battled the elements for her 14th straight win, with Allen, Mick, Buckholz, Seavert and Cook all recording two hits.
Staub was dominant in the non-conference game, holding the Beacons to four hits and two runs in six-strong inning, recording the third double-digit strikeout game of her career.
Tech loaded the bases on three walks to start Game 2, with a Lexi Klum sacrifice fly, a Staub RBI single and a third run off a throwing error giving the Owls a 3-0 lead. OIT would add a five-run third to take an 8-1 lead, as Marla Goodspeed roped an RBI single and both Allen and Mick lined two-out, two-run doubles.
Allen reached base in all four plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.
The Owls return home this weekend for a four-game series against No. 25-ranked Eastern Oregon.
OIT 5-6, Bushnell 0-2: Schmidt tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout and Staub followed with a one-hitter Friday.
Freshmen Addison Kachnik and Nita Cook went 2-for-3 in the Game 1 victory, while the top three hitters in the Lady Owls order finished 7-for-12 in the Game 2 win.
After two scoreless innings, Tech broke through in the third – as Kachnik led off with a double and scored on a Cook RBI single. Cook would steal second and eventually score on a Beacons error. The Owls would double the lead in the sixth as Kaila Mick was hit by a pitch, stole second and eventually scored on a Seavert sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Klum gapped her seventh triple of the season – one off the single-season school record – scoring Buckholz, who reached on a walk.
Schmidt did the rest, limiting BU to two singles to earn her 14th win of the season – extending a scoreless inning streak to 24 1/3 innings.
In the nightcap, OIT plated five first inning runs and never looked back. Allen, Mick and Buckholz loaded the bases with singles, with Seavert following with a 2-run single. With two-outs, Staub roped a 2-run triple and Kachnik capped the frame with an RBI single.
The Beacons scored their lone runs in the bottom of the inning – taking advantage of two OIT errors to plate two – including a Hannah Tennant sacrifice fly. However, Staub kept BU off balance – working around five walks and a sixth-inning Madison Steelman bunt single – to earn her 13th win of the year.
Allen was 3-for-4, with Mick and Buckholz each going 2-for-4 in the win for the Lady Owls.
TRACK AND FIELD
Pacific Multi-Meet: Competing in difficult weather conditions, Oregon Tech multi-event athletes Ally Odell and Eli Stevens put up quality marks at the two-day meet in Forest Grove.
Odell finished the heptathlon with a combined score of 4,028 points – hitting the NAIA provisional national mark – recording the No. 6 mark in the NAIA this season.
Stevens, competing in his first decathlon, recorded 5,298 points – including two first-place efforts.
“Our crew competed really well today,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “It was tough weather conditions which made it difficult to get good marks, but both Ally and Eli competed and beat some really good Cascade Conference competition.”
Odell set a personal best in the 200 meters, clocking a time of 28.20 seconds. She put up big numbers in the shot put (34 feet, 0 inches), placing fourth, along with a fifth-place effort in the javelin (96-4).
Stevens closed both Day 1 and Day 2 with wins – claiming the 400 (51.55 seconds) and the 1,500 (4:52.45). He added a second-place finish in the pole vault (13-7.25).
The entire OIT track team will return to action this weekend at the Cal Poly Humboldt Invitational in Arcata, Calif.