Melissa Lee dominated both ends of the floor in a stat-sheet stuffing performance, helping the Oregon Tech women’s basketball secure its 13th 20-win season in program history, rolling past Corban University 66-34 Saturday in Salem.
Lee scored a game-high 17 points, adding eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals, as the Lady Owls (20-8 overall, 16-6 Cascade Collegiate Conference) reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2018-19.
“As the game goes on, we continue to make adjustments and get better,” OIT assistant coach Joy Lease said. “We did a great job on the defensive end, making it difficult for Corban to get good looks and executed well on the offense end. And what can we say about Melissa — she has played her best basketball of the season when it truly matters.”
Maddyson Tull scored 13 points and Olivia Sprague added 12 in the win.
The Lady Owls return home to open the Cascade Conference Championships, playing host to Bushnell at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
OIT 60, Bushnell 55: Lee saved her biggest rebound of a career-night for last, securing a board with six seconds remaining and making the ensuring free throws, as Oregon Tech clinched the CCC’s No. 4 seed with the win Friday in Eugene.
Lee scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Corban 64, OIT 61: Taylor Anderson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with one minute remaining and a last second shot for Oregon Tech fell short, as Corban outlasted the Hustlin’ Owls on Saturday in Salem.
OIT (14-14, 11-11 CCC) rallied from a 13-point second half deficit to take the lead with seven minutes remaining — but could not hold on for the road win. The Owls claimed the No. 7 seed in the Cascade Conference Championship, and will travel to Eastern Oregon for a quarterfinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"I told the guys after the game, everything that has happened up until now is over," OIT coach Justin Parnell said. "It's a one-game season, win or go home. We are excited for the challenge ahead of us and will be ready to give Eastern our best effort."
Joey Potts and Kaison Faust had perfect nights from the field for OIT — Potts going 7-for-7 from the floor, scoring 15, with Faust converting all six shots, tallying 14 points and six rebounds.
Bushnell 76, OIT 74: A 3-point attempt from Jay Elmore rimmed out inside the final second, as Bushnell snapped the Owls’ four-game winning streak Friday in Eugene.
The Hustlin’ Owls rallied from a 74-64 deficit inside the final five minutes — holding the Beacons to one made field goal the rest of the way — but the late surge ended just short.
Jamison Guerra and Keegan Shivers each scored 18 points in the loss. Blake Jensen recorded his fifth consecutive double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds — the first OIT player with five straight double-doubles since 2008 (Christian Cavanaugh).
{span style=”background-color: #fdd8d8;”} {/span}
SOFTBALL
OIT 7-6, Simpson 1-1: Mckenzie Staub handcuffed Simpson in the opener and Kacie Schmidt took a no-hitter into the seventh of the late game, as the Owls swept a Sunday doubleheader in Redding, Calif.
The Lady Owls (7-3) never trailed on the day — scoring the first seven runs in Game 1 and the first six runs of Game 2.
Kaila Mick led the offense for the Owls, going 4-for-8 with four RBIs.
Next weekend, OIT opens Cascade Conference play at home, hosting Corban in a pair of doubleheaders.
OIT 7, Simpson 1 and OIT 8, Menlo 1: Lexi Klum went 5-for-8 with three doubles and the Owls rode stellar pitching performances from Staub and Schmidt to a pair of wins Saturday.
BASEBALL
OIT 3-2, St. Martin’s 2-7: Three Owls relievers combined for six shutout innings in Sunday’s opener, as Oregon Tech claimed a series victory in Lacey, Wash.
The trio of Ryan Poling, Braeden Bellum and Riley Cronin held the hosts to three hits in Game 1, with the offense scratching across just enough runs for a victory.
OIT 5-5, St. Martin’s 2-1: Quality starts from Patrick Arman and Lalo Barraza helped Oregon Tech complete a Saturday sweep.
TRACK & FIELD
Eastern Oregon Last Chance Meet: Ally Odell hit the NAIA national provisional qualifying standard with a third-place finish in the pentathlon, as the Oregon Tech women’s team closed out the indoor regular season in La Grande.
Odell finished the five-event marathon with 3,158 points — the No. 16 mark in the NAIA. She posted personal bests in three events — the 60-meter hurdles (9.60 seconds), the shot put (34 feet, 10.5 inches) and the long jump (15 feet, 9.75 inches).
In the men’s meet, Jonas Hartline and Nick McMillen went 1-2 in the 5,000-meters, as Hartline finished with a time of 15:25.25 and McMillen in 15:35.46.