Melissa Lee dominated both ends of the floor in a stat-sheet stuffing performance, helping the Oregon Tech women’s basketball secure its 13th 20-win season in program history, rolling past Corban University 66-34 Saturday in Salem.

Lee scored a game-high 17 points, adding eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals, as the Lady Owls (20-8 overall, 16-6 Cascade Collegiate Conference) reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2018-19.

Tags