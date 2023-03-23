Oregon Tech guard Olivia Sprague was named to the NAIA Women’s Basketball All-America team, announced today by the national office.
The sophomore, from Clatskanie, earned was named an honorable mention selection – the seventh All-America pick in program history and the first since 2019. She was one of five Cascade Conference players to be honored as All-Americans.
Sprague, an All-CCC and an Academic All-America selection, had a banner 2022-23 season, leading the Lady Owls to the semifinals of the CCC Championships. She averaged a team-high 16.6 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game, while connecting on 43-percent of her 3-point attempts and 84-percent of her free throws.
She joins Carmen Arroquero, Nikki McElligott, Karissa Dixon, Karly LeVeque, Morgan Roberts-Ili and Nohea Waiwaiole as OIT women’s basketball All-Americans.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth time in program history, Oregon Tech climbed into the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Softball Top-25 Coaches’ Poll, released today by the national office.
The Lady Owls (20-5) jumped from the No. 5 position into the top spot after completing a 8-0 home stand, including series sweeps of Carroll and Warner Pacific.
Tech received 12 first-place votes and earned 519 voter points from the 20 conference raters. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Cumberlands (Ky.), Baker (Kan.) and rival Southern Oregon round out the Top-5. College of Idaho (No. 12) and Eastern Oregon (No. 25) also represent the Cascade Conference in the ranking.
OIT returns to action this weekend, traveling to Northwest University, before hosting SOU next Wednesday at 2 p.m.