Sarah Abramson capped an amazing season, earning her second straight first-team All-America honors by both the NAIA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — headlining a slew of awards for Oregon Tech softball players.
Seven Lady Owls were honored as NFCA All-Region IV selections, with three players — Kennedy Jantzi, Mckenzie Staub and Jayce Seavert earning second-team NFCA All-America honors.
“It is great to see these ladies receive this recognition for their performance and the impact they had on our program’s success this year,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said.
Abramson, who was named to the All-Tournament Team at the NAIA Softball World Series, becomes the seventh player in OIT history to earn multiple All-America awards — joining Brenda Ruppel (1997, 1998), Torrie Philippi (1997, 1998), Meagan Webber (2000, 2001), Amanda Doherty (2004, 2006), Tara Moates (2015, 2016, 2017) and Ali Graham (2016, 2018, 2019).
The fifth-year senior had a banner final season in an Owls uniform, posting a 29-8 record with a 1.85 ERA, striking out a career-best 254 batters in 242⅔ innings. Abramson, the Cascade Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year, tossed a school-record 14 shutouts, threw two no-hitters (including a perfect game), was named CCC Pitcher of the Week five times and was honored twice as NAIA National Pitcher of the Week. She finished her career as the all-time strikeout leader in CCC history and one of two CCC pitchers to win more than 100 games in a career.
Jantzi was key to the Lady Owls success both offensively and defensively — hitting .345 with 11 home runs and leading the team with 14 doubles and 61 RBIs. Defensively, the senior CCC Gold Glove selection at first base committed just one error in 404 chances.
“I have been blessed to coach so many great players and teams over the years,” Stewart said. “It makes me so happy for Sarah and Kennedy to get recognized for their outstanding contributions during their senior season.”
Staub had a big year in the circle and at the plate — recording an 18-4 mark with a 2.37 ERA, ranking third in the CCC in pitching victories. Offensively, the third-year player hit .335 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 33 RBIs, adding nine stolen bases.
Seavert made a big splash, earning honors as one of the top second basemen in the NAIA. Playing in her first full season with the Lady Owls, she hit .323 with a team-high 12 home runs, adding 13 doubles and 50 RBIs — setting a single-season school record with 20 hit-by-pitches.
Three other players were selected to the NFCA All-Region Team — catcher McKenna Armantrout, shortstop Kaila Mick and outfielder Maggie Buckholz. Armantrout, a senior, hit .360 with 15 stolen bases and 30 RBIs; Mick hit .376 with 14 doubles, five triples, 34 RBIs and 23 stolen bases; with Buckholz hitting .338 with five homers and 36 RBIs, adding 30 walks.
OIT finished the season 50-13 — establishing a school record for wins in a year — finishing No. 7 in the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. The Lady Owls won the CCC regular-season and tournament championships, claiming the title at the Klamath Falls NAIA National Championship opening-round bracket, while finishing seventh at the NAIA Softball World Series.
OIT 23rd in Learfield Cup
Fueled by top-10 national finishes in women’s soccer and softball, Oregon Tech placed 23rd overall in the final NAIA Learfield IMG College Directors Cup standings for the 2021-22 season.
OIT finished as the top Cascade Conference school in the all-sports ranking — the third time the Owls have led the league in the past 20 years (2004, 2019).
Overall, 13 sports are counted in the final NAIA standings, four of which must be men's basketball, men's soccer, women's basketball and women's volleyball. The next highest (9 maximum) sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings.
Tech received points in the fall in men’s/women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s/women’s cross country, men’s basketball in the winter months, while earning points in men’s/women’s track and field and softball this spring.
It's the third-straight year that OIT has recorded a top-25 finish in the Learfield Cup standings.
Indiana Wesleyan claimed the all-sports trophy for the first time, ahead of Keiser and Grand View.