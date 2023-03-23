OIT's Olivia Sprague

Oregon Tech guard Olivia Sprague was named to the NAIA women’s basketball All-America team, announced this week by the national office.

The sophomore, from Clatskanie, earned an honorable mention selection — the seventh All-America pick in program history and the first since 2019. She was one of five Cascade Collegiate Conference players to be honored as All-Americans.

