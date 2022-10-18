Success during the demanding 22-game Cascade Conference schedule can be attributed to quality play inside the paint, both offensively and defensively. The 2022-23 Oregon Tech men’s basketball team features a stellar group of low-post players who will be counted on night in and night out.
The Hustlin’ Owls will have to replace a four-year starter, as Garret Albrecht averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game during his final year at Tech. However, three players standing at 6-foot-10 and a pair of 6-foot-7 athletes look to cause havoc on the opposition.
“Our bigs are so diverse in what they do,” said head coach Justin Parnell. “Each of the players is different from one another, they will be difficult match-ups for our opponents.”
Former Oregon State player, Joey Potts, returns for his second season and will see an expanded role. Last year, the 6-foot-10 senior averaged eight points and four rebounds per game, converting 64-percent of his field goal attempts.
“At 6-foot-10, Joey is such a great athlete,” Parnell said. “He is a shot blocker and plays above the rim. He poses such a match-up problem for teams because of how well he gets up and down the floor and he can guard a larger post down low.“
Also back is sophomore Blake Jensen and senior Jesse Higgins. The 6-foot-7 Jensen and the 6-foot-10 Higgins played limited minutes in 2021-22, but both will be counted on this season.
“Blake Jensen didn’t get a lot of time last season, but we feel he is ready,” Parnell said. “He is completely different than Joey. He isn’t a perimeter shooter or a back to the basket guy, but he is so strong and so athletic. His goal is to lead the Cascade Conference in offensive rebounds off the bench. Jesse has improved every season he has been with our program and we look for him to be key in backing up Potts.”
Newcomer Kody Bauman looks to make an impact in his first season at OIT – coming off an outstanding junior college career at the College of the Siskiyous. Bauman was a two-time All-Golden Valley Conference pick, averaging 19 points and eight rebounds per game a season ago.
“I think Kody is our best back to the basket player, but he can also pop out, put the ball on the floor or shoot the ball from the perimeter,” Parnell said. “By the end of the season, I think it is going to be tough to not have him on the court.”
True freshman post Logan Thebiay will use a redshirt season, as the 6-foot-10 Wilsonville High grad was among the top big-men in the 5A ranks, helping his prep team win the 2022 state title.
The Hustlin’ Owls will play an exhibition game this Saturday night against the Seattle Mountaineers in preparation for next Saturday’s regular-season opener against William Jessup.