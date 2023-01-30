She simply wanted a change of pace.
She simply wanted a change of pace.
In the process, Melissa Lee helped change the Oregon Tech women’s basketball record book as she moves toward the end of her collegiate career.
“I was tired of the rain and wanted to go somewhere where it is sunny and still have four seasons,” the soon-to-be 23-year-old double major said as she reflected on her career with the Hustlin’ Owls.
Lee also had a little help getting to Klamath Falls from Napavine, Washington.
“Demi Shallenger (who had played at Southern Oregon University) was here and helped coach one year and gave the word to coach (Scott Meredith) about me, and that helped. I had looked at a couple of places in Washington and Oregon Tech was the first school to over me a scholarship,” Lee said.
“Plus, Oregon Tech had what I wanted.”
Lee, who joined Nohea Waiwaiole as the only two OIT women to have 600 or more career points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals and 100 blocked shots, had intended to major in computer softball engineering.
She will finish among the top shot blockers in OIT women’s basketball history, and has the chance to finish in the top ten in rebounds, steals, free throws made and free throws attempted.
Her interest was cyber security.
That changed, too, and she has two more years of schooling with her majors in dental hygiene and communications.
Two other changes have been a key for her while at Oregon Tech – the classes and the pace of the game.
“I couldn’t wrap my head around the classes,” Lee, whose high school is, in relative terms, small.
“The pace of the game is a lot faster, and it took me a solid year to figure out what it was like to play at the college level,” she said. “I wasn’t prepared for the physicality of the college game.
“It wasn’t hard, though, because I was always being thrown around. I just had to learn to identify the contributions I could bring to the team.”
She gladly added dental hygiene to her academic rigors.
“When I was little, I was always in the dentist’s office and once feared going to the dentist,” she said noting things like braces, fillings and a host of other maladies related to her health.
She found out going to the dentist was not all bad.
“It made me want to have an impact on others because a smile is everything, but it has been super challenging and I have had to study harder,” Lee said.
What she has learned is that one has to be prepared to be at one’s best all the time, both mentally and physically.
“The teachers here challenge you, and so do the coaches,” she said. “The thing I like about Oregon tech is that there is a lot of hands-on opportunities.
“I want to leave here knowing I gave it my all, both academically and athletically. Plus, in the end wnning and losing don’t matter as much, it’s the relationships.”
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech for more than 30 years.
THE LEE FILE
Favorite TV show – The Office.
Favorite movie – any action movie.
Favorite place visited – San Diego, California.
Place would like to visit – Australia.
Favorite holiday – Thanksgiving.
Favorite food – hamburgers.
Parents – Lisa and Charlie Lee.
Siblings – sister Jesse.
