Out of high school, Maddyson Tull knew she wanted to do something medically related.
A two-time NAIA scholar-athlete, the 22-year-old senior from Gridley, California, will graduate with a degree in respitery care, something she discovered she was interested in when she was involved in a shadow program in high school.
“A relative of coach (Scott) Meredith told him there was this girl (in Gridley), he watched me play, I came up for a visit and things lined up perfectly,” Tull, the oldest of three children, all of whom play for the Hustlin’ Owls.
She looked at a couple of other schools, but Tech’s medical engineering programs ended her collegiate search.
“What I liked is that it was tough. It has been worth it. When I graduate I will have a great foundation to build a career on along with basketball,” she said. “That’s another thing to build my career on.
“The key has been time management. Student-athletes have different challenges and our coaches do a good job supporting us and making sure we do well in the classroom.”
Coming into college athletics, Tull said she was not ready for the speed and physicality of the game.
“In college, everybody is older and everybody is good, and you have to learn to adjust,” she said.
Tull has adjusted well enough that, before her final season is over, she should become the 12th member of the OIT women’s basketball program to score more than 1,000 career points.
With the right numbers, she also could join the top ten in scoring and field goals made.
Her biggest contribution to Oregon Tech basketball, however, might be her twin siblings – Kennedy and Grant.
“I told them the first decision they had to make was basketball,” Tull said. “The second decision was a major and Kennedy wanted dental (hygiene) but Grant wasn’t sure what he wanted, maybe business, but has switched to medical imagining.
“The third thing I told them is that it is OK not to go to a big school. They both came up to a couple games (when Maddyson was a freshman), liked the atmosphere and liked what the community has to offer.
“I would tell others the same things I told my siblings,” she said. “It has to be the right fit, and that is the biggest piece of advice I would give someone.”
Having her younger sister playing with the Hustlin’ Owls too, reunited the two.
“We were used to playing together since we were 3,” Maddyson Tull said. “It is a blessing to be in the same place. We are family-oriented we are becoming best friends and maturing together (as she included her brother in the mix).
“It’s really cool. It’s a second chance for Kennedy and me to play together. It has been amazing for us.
“The experience has been positive, a lot of fun and we get to know other people and our professors. It’s the hands-on experience that sets us apart. It’s still challenging with school and basketball, to balance them.”
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.
THE TULL FILE
Favorite book – The Divergent series.
Favorite TV show – Grey’s Anatomy, Impractical Jokers.
Favorite movie – Beyond the Lights.
Favorite place visited – Fort Bragg, California, on family vacations.
Place would like to visit – Italy.
Person she would like to have met – Kobe Bryant.
Favorite sports team – Cincinnati Bengals.
Favorite food – not a picky eater, but prefers Italian and Mexican.