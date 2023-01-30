It was close to home, which meant family could watch her compete.
It has the major she wanted.
“It was perfect for me,” 22-year-old Oregon Tech senior Alex Conley said of her decision to matriculate from Lakeview High School to become involved in Hustlin’ Owls sports.
As a freshman, Conley, a pre-med major, played basketball and participated with the OIT track and field team, for which she has gained All-American honors three times in the javelin.
“I didn’t feel I was fit for the (basketball) program, so I became more focused on track,” she said, “but basketball is why I came here. Mentally, I had to pick what was best for me and it was a very hard decision.
“I cried for a year and can’t believe I gave up the best sport in the world.”
Now, she is back and is adjusting to the game.
In between, she has launched a trio of second-place finishes in the NAIA national track and field championships in the javelin. A year ago, she was about five inches shy of winning the event.
Each sport has forced Conley to learn to make adjustments.
“When I first came out, I knew nothing about the javelin,” she said with a laugh. “I did it once in high school. It was a big change. The first time I threw the javelin I had to learn to flick the javelin instead of pushing it like I was shooting a basketball.”
Each sport, she said, has helped with the other.
“Coach (Paul Poetsch) said I was pushing and not extending my arm (shooting a basketball). I have to get back to a basketball arm,” she said.
There will be a short-term adjustment to compete again in the spring.
“I have a different approach to basketball, but I always have stuck with the simple basics,” she said.
Not only has Conley met a lot of people, but her time with the Hustlin’ Owls has opened doors and given her a chance to travel.
Before OIT came into the picture, she had considered the University of Oregon.
“This has given me the opportunity to pursue the degree I want, and I need to do what I love and chase it,” Conley sais. “I have learned to not be afraid of failure.”
Only fellow senior Melisa Lee was with the OIT women’s basketball team in Conley’s first season, so this has been a fresh start, but she was excited with the program Poetsch has developed.
“This team has helped me realize how much I love basketball,” she said, “and in the end I will leave with happy thoughts.”
After she receives her bachelor’s degree, Conley would love to go into forensic science or environmental science.
“I want to get a master’s (degree) but I want to keep my options open and stay active,” she said.
