Richard Faust’s best life decision is something Oregon Tech basketball fans are grateful for.
Recruited to play basketball for the Hustlin’ Owls by legendary coach Danny Miles, Faust remained in Southern Oregon, has coached at North Medford High School and had two sons also play for Oregon Tech.
“Coach Miles was in Mississippi to see another player, but saw me play, liked what she saw and offered me a chance to play,” the elder Faust said, and transferred to OIT from Mary Holmes Community College in West Point.
He originally was headed to Southeast Louisiana, but opted out when that NCAA Division I school was set to go on probation.
Faust played for OIT in the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons while he studied manufacturing engineering.
He has remained a Hustlin’ Owl, with two of his four sons playing at Tech.
“I’m proud of them, but the decision to play (at OIT) was made on their own,” Richard Faust said of Chris (who married OIT basketball player Tess Armstrong) and current senior Kaison.
“I gave them their own choice and Chris wanted to play for coach Miles and Kaison liked the atmosphere here. They have both had some injuries, but it’s been fun.
“I didn’t get to watch Chris as much because I was coaching at North, but I got tocoach all four of my sons (including Tevin and Jarrett, the latter of who is now coaching at Salem’s McNary High School).
With Chris and Kaison playing for OIT, Richard Faust became the second father-son combination for the Hustlin’ Owls, along with Mark and Alex Zerbach.
Chris and Kaison also become the third set of OIT brothers in the men’s basketball program, along with Tim and Joey Bruner in the late 1990s, and current senior Joey Potts with his brother Christian Cavanaugh.
“It’s been fun,” Richard Faust said, “it’s been fun.”