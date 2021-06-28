CORVALLIS, Ore.—With an overall school GPA of 3.47, Oregon Tech student athletes led the Cascade Collegiate Conference as every Owl team earned Presidents’ Academic Excellence status for the recently completed 2020-21 school year, the conference office announced Monday.
“What an unbelievable accomplishment for our department. First we were the All-Sports Champion which means our department had the best overall winning percentage during competition within the Cascade Conference and now, to win the President’s Cup speaks to the caliber of student-athlete that is here at Oregon Tech,” said athletic director John Van Dyke. "Oregon Tech is the first athletic department within the Cascade Conference to have the highest GPA and win the President’s Cup within the same year. Amazing.”
In order to receive the designation, a department must achieve an overall combined GPA of 3.0 or better among their student-athletes (men/women) that compete in sports that the CCC declares a champion in, and have 60-percent or higher of student-athletes who are eligible to receive Academic All-Conference (sophomore standing/3.2 GPA) recognition do so.
At Oregon Tech, 196 of 238 eligible athletes received Academic All-Conference honors; that 82.35% also led the CCC.
“Earning Presidents’ Academic Excellence designation is a great accomplishment,” stated CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell. “It represents the highest academic honor our departments can earn from the CCC and recognizes the outstanding efforts in the classroom.”
Oregon Tech was led by the women’s golf team who had 100% (8-of-8) athletes earn Academic All-Conference followed by women’s soccer with 92% (24-of-26), men’s golf at 90% (9-of-10), and men’s soccer with 89.6% (26-of-29). Baseball had the most athletes earn AAC honors with 28.