Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Mitchell Fink
Buy Now

Oregon Tech’s Mitchell Fink look for a teammate to pass to during a game at the NAIA national basketball tournament in March. Fink was named winner of the Ad Rutschman Award as the top small-college athlete in Oregon in 2018-19.

 H&N file photo courtesy of Tanner Karp

Fink wins Rutschman Award as top college athlete. Sports, B1