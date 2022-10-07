Street maintenance: Monday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Oct. 14

Road work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. will be as follows: Asphalt repairs, Monday through Wednesday, on 2100 block of White St, and Thursday on the block of South 5th Street and 200 block of East Main Street; Sign maintenance and sweeping, Monday through Friday, throughout the city, with detours in place if necessary. Please proceed with caution in affected areas.

