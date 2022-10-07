Street maintenance: Monday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Oct. 14
Road work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. will be as follows: Asphalt repairs, Monday through Wednesday, on 2100 block of White St, and Thursday on the block of South 5th Street and 200 block of East Main Street; Sign maintenance and sweeping, Monday through Friday, throughout the city, with detours in place if necessary. Please proceed with caution in affected areas.
Bridge maintenance repairs will occur between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. as follows: Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Eberlein Avenue Bridge will be closed;; Beihn Street Bridge northbound lanes will be closed, traffic rerouted to southbound lane and two-way traffic. Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Beihn Street Bridge southbound lanes will be close, traffic rerouted to northbound lane and two-way traffic. For more information, call City Public Works Department at (541) 883-5385.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – Saturday, Nov. 5
Favell Museum is hosting its 10th annual Juried Art Show & Sale. A portion of all sales benefits the non-profit Favell Museum.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Community baby shower event for expectant families with children up to the age of one. Shower will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Klamath Early Childhood Development Center, 2450 Summers Lane.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Voxlux will be performing at the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Monday, Oct. 10
Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services will be closed in recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day
Oregon Health Policy Board Behavioral Health Committee to hold public meeting from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Meetings will be held virtually. To access, select Zoom link or dial in by phone: 669-254-5252
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Klamath County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. for the weekly business meeting at the Government Center, at 305 Main St., Room 219.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of Directors meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held in the USDA conference room at 1945 Main Street. Virtual attendance via Zoom is also available. Request link by sending an email to will@klamathswcd.org.
Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15
Retro Room Records will be holding their stand-up comedy contest where local jokesters will compete for a chance to perform a five-minute routine before the upcoming Retro Room Records Presents: Ragland Comedy Night, featuring Victoria Jackson. Contestants take the stage from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. both nights in the theater at Retro Room. Entry for audience members is $10.
Friday, Oct. 14
KTHFS and Tribal Tobacco Prevention Program present the Annual Tribal Women's Health Retreat for Tribal women, 18 and older. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as goos oLgi gowa Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, in Chiloquin. Limited spaces, please call to reserve spot, 541-882-1487 ext. 604.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Klamath County Fire District 1 will be holding its Community Safety Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot, 6451 S. 6th St.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Klamath County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. for the weekly business meeting at the Government Center, at 305 Main St., Room 219.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21
Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services (KTHFS) will be holding COVID-19/flu vaccination clinics on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Ne-tu-shpo-tu Shiwina (the Klamath Tribes Fitness Center), 320 South Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin; On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Irwin Weiser Memorial Community Center, 24009 Godowa Springs Rd, in Beatty; and on Friday, Oct. 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tayas Yawks, 3206 Onyx Ave, in Klamath Falls. Vaccines are available to Klamath Tribal Members, KTH&FS patients and Klamath Tribal Employees. Those who receive vaccinations at the clinic will be given a $50 gift card to Arby's.