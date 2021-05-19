Betty Fay (Potter) Zimmerman Betty Fay (Potter) Zimmerman, better known as Fay, passed away April 6, 2021 at the age of 102+ after a brief illness. She had a wonderful life and to know her was to love her! Fay was born to John James and Minnie May Potter on September 19, 1918, at the Potter House in Lookout, Calif. Fay was the youngest of 12 children - six girls and six boys. She was predeceased by her daughter Gail Yepez; her husband Gerald "Buzz" Zimmerman; her sisters Gertrude, Marie, Amy, Bessie and Elitha; and brothers Richard "Dick", Velt, Lowell, Forrest "Al", Joe and Lester James "Jim". Fay graduated from high school in 1936, and attended school in Chico, Calif. where she received a beautician certification and license and started her career in Susanville, Calif. She enjoyed several years as an independent working woman until she met Buzz Zimmerman at a dance, they married in 1947. The newlyweds settled in his hometown of Klamath Falls, Ore. where they had three loving daughters, Gail, Mervilyn and Terry. After the girls were all in school, Fay went back to work as a beautician and eventually opened the very successful Skyline Beauty Salon with Nancy Miller. Although Fay loved her business, she retired early to care for her husband at home for many of his last years with help from family, especially daughter Terry. Buzz passed away in 1993. Fay spent a great deal of time with her family. Her beloved brother Forrest spent his last five years living with her. They had many things in common, most notably, reading mysteries, living to be over 100 and being sharp witted until the end. Fay enjoyed flowers, baking, canning and travelling with family. Some of her most memorable trips were to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada and other sightseeing excursions planned and coordinated by daughter Gail, including The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Fay remained rather independent and amazingly healthy with the help of all three of her daughters. Two years ago, her daughter, Mervilyn, moved in with her to guarantee that she would be able to stay in her home. This caring, impish, strong-willed and wonderful woman has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts. She will be extremely missed by daughters Mervilyn Penwell (Fred) of Vancouver, Wash. and Terry Zimmerman of Klamath Falls; grandchildren Cindy Yepez-Block (Kevin), Jana Yepez, James Yepez and Mariah Woodfork (Keith); numerous nieces and nephews. (Thank you, J.J. and Minnie May). A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Lookout Cemetery in Lookout, Calif. The memorial will be followed by refreshments at the Potter House, where we have gathered over the years to celebrate Fay's birthday and generously hosted by Edna and Lennie Eades.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Chiloquin woman dies in Highway 97 crash
- Trio steps off sidelines to open sports bar
- Man arrested after firing shots during Lost River baseball game
- Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder
- Housing crunch hits Klamath
- Tour the taco trucks of Klamath Falls
- Silent no more: Klamath Tribes gather to protect fish, homelands
- Klamath County waste transfer station destroyed by fire; trash collection delayed
- Bonanza ranchers try their hand at winemaking
- Reclamation says no water through A Canal this year
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.