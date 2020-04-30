Michael George Zakour Michael George Zakour passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday April 23rd. Michael was born December 16th, 1955 to Daniel and Rosina Zakour in London England. Michael traveled as an Air Force brat with his family before eventually settling in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He graduated from Klamath Union in 1972, he was known in high school as Spanky! After high school he went to OIT where he graduated in radiological technology. He then started his career at then Merle West Medical Center where he worked for 41 years. It was at Merle West Medical Center where he met his future wife Christine. They married in the 80s and had two daughters, Michael's world revolved around his two girls. Michael enjoyed spending time with his girls and their families, especially his amazing grandchildren. He volunteered his time with the local dive rescue, and he was Chairman of the board at KPEFCU. He enjoyed gardening and local classic car shows as he's had several classic cars over the years. His favorite thing was traveling, especially to Disneyland with his daughters. He also enjoyed traveling with his longtime girlfriend Kelly, they regularly went to the coast and Lake Tahoe, as well as some Renaissance fairs from time to time. He also enjoyed completing virtual Disney marathons. He is survived by daughter Adrianne and significant other Junior Haney, and her three children Keegan, Kinsley, and Kyron; daughter Kendra and her husband Taras Bower; longtime girlfriend of 20 years Kelly Murga and her two children Hunter and Holly; step daughter Danielle Plourde and her three children Jacob, Cameron, and Tayla; brother Dan and wife Christy Zakour; brother Russel and wife Jamie Zakour; sister Allison Zakour; wife of late brother Tony, Vivian Zakour; step mother Karen Zakour; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Daniel, mother Rosina, and brother Tony. In lieu of flowers and gifts please spend time making memories with your family, that was always his first priority.
