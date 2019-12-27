Mark Ysen Mark Walter Ysen, 55, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Memorial services will be held on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Home, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls. A reception will follow in Yesterday's Plaza, 125 N. Ninth St., Klamath Falls. Mark was born on Sept. 11, 1964, in Coos, Ore., to Marshall and Tekla Ysen. He graduated from Klamath Union High School and attended Oregon Institute of Technolgy and Klamath Community College. Mark loved fishing, being in the outdoors, and spending time with his children and pets. He is survived by Jennifer Ysen; his son Grant Ysen of Eugene, Ore.; daughters Jordan of Sandy, Utah, and Peyton of Klamath Falls; sister Marketa James (Mark) of Creswell, Ore.; nephews Eric Rose of Klamath Falls and James McNaul of Kirkland, Wash.; great-nephew Tannyr Rose of Klamath Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Tekla and sister Kimberly Ysen.