Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Leland Dean Young

Leland Dean Young The family of Leland Dean Young will host a Celebration of Leland's Life on April 18, 2021 beginning at Noon. Family, friends and brethren will gather at the meeting hall of Alef Tav Fellowship, 17523 Ramsey Road (at the junction with Meadows Road), White City, Ore. Refreshments will be served. This will also honor the one year anniversary since Leland was laid to rest in April 2020.

Tags