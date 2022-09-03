Brenda "Jean" Yates Phillips It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Brenda "Jean "Yates Phillips on August 18, 2022, after a nearly two-year battle with endometrial adenocarcinoma. Jean passed away in her home with her family and husband of 47 years, Scott Phillips by her side. She was born October 12, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee. At the age of fourteen, her family moved to Klamath Falls where she graduated from Klamath Union High School (class of 1968). Although Jean spent most of her life in Klamath Falls, she never forgot her southern roots which were evident in her speech and love of southern cooking. If there was a potluck to be had, you wanted Jean and her famous recipes in attendance. Jean married the love of her life, Scott Phillips on August 15, 1975. She was a mother of three, grandmother of eight, and great grandmother of 12. Jean dedicated herself to her family, career and community. In 1975 she began her career at AmeriTitle (formerly called Mountain Title Company) and never looked back. During her 47 year career, she was an executive of the AmeriTitle Corporation, serving on the Board of Directors and as Vice President and Manager of the Klamath and Lake County operations. Jean was an expert in all land matters involving Klamath Falls and surrounding areas. Her unmatched property knowledge was a constant resource to the community. Jean was well-known and respected for her dedication and philanthropic efforts with many community organizations. She was a member of the Klamath County Rotary for over 25 years and was a "Paul Harris Fellow." When Rotary took over the 4-H Auction at the Klamath County Fair, Jean was the force behind the scenes. She diligently tracked the sales and computerized all the information so that every child received the appropriate bid amount for their animal. Jean served on the United Way for 23 years and was also on the Board of Directors, acting as both president and campaign chair. She was also awarded the United Way Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her incredible service. Jean was active in both the American Red Cross and the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce. She was very passionate about her involvement with Sky Lakes Medical Center. Jean served on the Sky Lakes Board of Directors, as well as the Board of Directors for the Sky Lakes Foundation. She served on the committee advocating for the opening of the Ronald McDonald House suite within the hospital. Jean also served on the Board of the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center. Jean is survived by her husband Scott; daughter and son-in-law Shannon and Aaron; son and daughter-in-law Bryan and Leah; son, Jeff; sister Betty Yates; sister, Ann Yates; grandchildren Paxton (Sierra Wilson), Trevon, Hayden, Mitchell, Autumn, Colton, Sophie, Katlyn (Spencer); 12 great grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Virginia Yates and sister, Jeanette Morehead. A celebration of life will be held at the Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N 7th Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601 on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, 2610 Uhrmann Road, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601, in her memory. Jean will be dearly missed but never forgotten.