Beverly went to be with her heavenly father Jan. 7, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born on Oct. 18, 1926 in Spokane, Wash. to John S. (Jack) and Marie (Lust) Metler, the oldest of three children. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1944, shortly thereafter she went to work for Chilcote & Smith as a secretary/bookkeeper. On April 11, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Wayne R. Yancey. They purchased a ranch in Langell Valley in 1956. She was a devout member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and the church treasurer for 30 years, also having taught Sunday school while being active in the Langell Valley Home Extension. Wayne died of cancer in 1982; she moved back to Klamath Falls in 1984 and at the age of 65 went back to work at C&N in their medical records department. She loved flowers of all kinds, but buttercups and yellow bells were her favorites. She enjoyed planting daffodils with her sister and brother-in-law along the northwest section of Crater Lake Parkway. She loved working in her yard, especially her flower gardens, which were always beautiful. More than anything, she loved her family and was very caring, thoughtful and generous. You would always find her in the kitchen at pancake breakfasts, turkey dinners and chili feeds. If you left her house hungry, that was on you! She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Veronica Yancey, daughter and son-in-law, Lauryn and Norm Coleman; sister, Sheryl Metler Keady (George), sister-in-law, Jean Metler; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 12201 W. Langell Valley Rd., Bonanza, OR 97623, to High Desert Hospice, 2210 Shallock Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Private interment will take place at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com
