Mervin Woodard Mervin Woodard, 86, passed away December 5, 2021. Merv was born December 28,1934 and lived in Klamath Falls his entire life. He graduated Klamath Union High School and continued his education at Oregon Technical Institute graduating in diesel mechanics. Dad was a naturally gifted mechanic and could fix anything. He married Evelyn English (Woodard) and enjoyed 54 wonderful years together. They had two sons, Brian and Brent. Dad was well known and respected for his integrity and honesty. Everyone that knew him would call him friend. Merv owned the Shell station on the corner of South Sixth and Homedale for years. He also owned a mobile home park, numerous rentals, two other gas stations, and started the Burger Shop on Big R's parking lot. Also worked for John Heiderer logging and Don Spicer's diesel shop. Somehow he found time to build 4 homes. He also coached pee wee and little league baseball for the many years we played. Dad loved to ride and race snowmobiles and owned numerous machines. He also loved to camp, travel, ride quads, hunt and fish. We enjoyed more outings than one could remember. He was also a faithful believer in Jesus Christ, attending Bible Baptist Church and serving for over 25 years. Also served with the Missionary Assistance Program and drove bus for the African Children's Choir traveling all over the States. He was known for being generous and helpful to all. Also taught violin classes to children and friends who wanted, always free of charge. We absolutely know he has eternal life and so will anyone who believes in Christ and follows Him. Merv leaves behind a sister, Shirley Sandburg, and brother in law, Jim Sandburg. Son Brian and daughter in law Sally. Son Brent and grandkids Sean, Seth, Kevyn, Adam, Kaylee, and Colin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you knew Merv, you have many fond and blessed memories of who he was. It's impossible to put a man's life on paper; God bless and see you again.
