Kenneth James Wood Kenneth James Wood was born Oct. 21, 1949 to James and Grace Wood in Westerly, R.I. After graduating from Tulelake High School in 1967, he volunteered for the U.S. Army at the age of 17. Upon completing the 11B Infantry Course, he was sent to Vietnam just in time for the 1st Tet Offensive in Jan. 1968. He spent a total of 32 months in Vietnam, during which he participated in nine separate campaigns. For the first nine months he served with the 9th Infantry Mobile Riverine Force (Brown Water Navy) in the Mekong Delta and the remaining time with the LRRP/Ranger units in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos as a sniper and spotter. After leaving the Army in June of 1970, he attended the College of the Siskyous. Finding college mundane, he joined the LAPD for a two year stint before reenlisting in the U.S. Army in March of 1973 as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist. In his continued service, he was involved in numerous missions to faraway, desolate and dangerous places to include NATO operations, resurrecting our nation's slacking sniper training programs, and finally in contractor engagements. During SFC Wood's military service, he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal with V device(w/two Oak Leaf Clusters), Purple Heart (w/four Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Ribbon (w/three Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal (w/ Bronze Clasp and three loops). Army Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal with one Service Star, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, and Paratrooper Badge. He achieved expert in all weapons and held a top-secret nuclear clearance. Ever the warrior, Ken survived brain cancer, serious wounds, Agent Orange complications, and an impossibly high PTSD rating. However, after the battles ceased, he was finally able to achieve his dream of becoming a true blue-friend with a green thumb and a heart as big as the moon. To have a friend like Ken is to have a friend indeed. Ken passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. He will be dearly missed by his survivors, wife Teri; sons Kevin and Keith; daughter Korrina; brothers Kevin and Tim; sister Nicki and four grandchildren. Interment will take place at the Veteran's Cemetery in Roseburg, Ore. Services will be held at the Tulelake Veterans Park this coming spring. Time and date to be announced.
