Jack Francis Wise On Sunday, May 16, 2021, Jack Wise passed away at his home. Born on June 15, 1957 in Morris, Ill. to Gerald Jack and Shirley Ann (Heath), he grew up in Marseilles, Ill.and has always considered his parent's farm as home. In 1974 he met the love of his life Donna Suzett Fisher. They had one son Aaron Russell Wise and were married in June of 1990 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. In 1988 he became involved with the non-profit California Kamloops based at Lake Shasta, Calif. He spent numerous weeks at their remote camp along Dekkas Creek. He was the long-time camp cook for the annual convention and on the Board of Directors and a past President. California Kamloops recently named the kitchen building "Happy Jack's Cookhouse" in his honor. He is survived by his wife Donna of Klamath Falls; son Aaron (Alain) of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; father Gerald of Marseilles, Ill; and siblings Karen (Donald) Stillwell of Marseilles, Ill; Denise Stillwell of Ransom, lll; and Brad (Tracey) Wise of Grand Haven, Mich. He is predeceased by his mother Shirley and sister Sharon. A Celebration of Life will take place in the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jack may be made to California Kamloops at P.O. Box 990133 Redding, CA 96099-0133.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Chiloquin woman dies in Highway 97 crash
- Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder
- Klamath Falls city manager resigns
- Silent no more: Klamath Tribes gather to protect fish, homelands
- Klamath County waste transfer station destroyed by fire; trash collection delayed
- Drought moves Kruise of Klamath downtown
- Housing crunch hits Klamath
- Local recycling suspended, garbage collection impacted by transfer station fire
- Klamath County voters reject bed tax increase that would have funded tourism
- Bonanza ranchers try their hand at winemaking
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.