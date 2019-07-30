Rose Wilson Rose Esther Wilson, 98, passed away on July 2, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Born on Aug. 21, 1920, in Chicago, Ill., to Edward and Elizabeth Puig, she was one of 14 children. Rose grew up in Herbster, Wisc. She married Eino Wilson on March 18, 1939, and they moved to Crescent City, Calif., in 1944. They eventually moved to Klamath Falls in 2005 to be near their daughter. Rose enjoyed gardening, house plants, baking, crafts and playing cards. She especially loved flowers. Her freezer was always full of homemade goodies, much to her family's delight. She would make something from nothing, such as miniature log cabins from cattail reeds. She entered hundreds of items in the Del Norte County Fair each year, winning many ribbons. Rose is survived by her son, William Wilson of Crescent City; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Keith Thorp of Klamath Falls; granddaughter, Angela Wallin and her husband Gary; grandsons, Eric and Kevin Wilson; sisters, Alvina Martinson and Mary Wallisch; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Eino; granddaughter Patricia Wilson; 10 brothers and one sister.